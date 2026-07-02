The PHEV powertrain has a 20% take rate among those who buy the BMW X5 in the United States.

Article Summary BMW says it has had success with plug-in hybrids in the United States and expects the new electrified X5 to perform as well.

The 2027 BMW X5 (G65) will only be offered in the U.S. as the X5 50e. Europe is also getting a plug-in hybrid M Performance model: the X5 M60e.

The new BMW X5 50e brings an estimated 15% boost in electric range, reaching 44 miles (EPA). It aims to cover 63 miles per the WLTP cycle.

For the first time in the BMW X5’s history, there are now two plug-in hybrid versions. However, the bad news is that the United States is only getting the regular 50e. Customers in Europe and other markets will be able to upgrade to the M60e. It’s particularly disappointing that America misses out on the M Performance version, considering the electrified luxury SUV built in Spartanburg is popular in its birthplace.

How popular? About one in five X5s sold in the United States has a plug. The somewhat surprising statistic emerged during a roundtable with journalists following the G65’s premiere this week. We learned from Philip Koehn, Vehicle Line Director BMW Luxury Class, BMW ALPINA, Rolls-Royce, that approximately 20% of X5s sold in the US have a charging port. BMW has enjoyed “great success with the plug-in hybrids” locally and expects the next-generation model to continue that success.

Based on BMW’s testing under EPA procedures, the new X5 50e xDrive travels 44 miles (nearly 71 kilometers) on electric power alone. That would represent a 15% improvement over the outgoing G05-generation model. In Europe, the new 50e is rated for up to 63 miles (102 kilometers) WLTP from its 26.5-kWh battery.

Both the 50e and the M60e feature the fifth-generation batteries with prismatic cells. In the case of the iX5, the electric SUV adopts sixth-generation cylindrical cells with a 20% increase in energy density. While it’s not entirely fair to compare PHEVs with EVs in terms of charging power, the new 50e peaks at 11 kW, whereas the iX5 60 xDrive can charge at up to 460 kW.

On a related note, journalists asked BMW whether it is considering bringing back the range-extending engine. As a refresher, the German luxury automaker pioneered the technology in the i3 more than a decade ago. The company suggests its return might not be necessary given the progress made with plug-in hybrids, which are a “very convincing offer.” BMW says it is “absolutely happy with our plug-in hybrid offering.”

Logic suggests it’s only a matter of time before BMW pairs its sixth-generation batteries with plug-in hybrids. When that happens, PHEVs should be able to deliver more than enough electric range for the daily commute. Depending on the use case, that’s already true for some owners.