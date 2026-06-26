It's official: The fifth-generation BMW X5 will break cover on Tuesday, and like previous generations, it will be manufactured in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

Article Summary The all-new BMW X5 will premiere on the last day of the month before going on sale later this year.

BMW's fully redesigned luxury SUV will have five types of powertrains: gasoline, diesel, plug-in hybrid, electric, and hydrogen.

Most versions will be available at launch or shortly thereafter, but the fuel cell iX5 hydrogen isn't coming until 2028.

The wait is nearly over. Come Tuesday, the wraps will come off the fifth-generation X5. BMW is officially announcing the luxury SUV’s debut date on LinkedIn, of all places. As with its predecessors, the all-new “G65” will be assembled in Spartanburg, South Carolina, alongside the X3 through X7 models.

While BMW hasn’t shared any additional details beyond the reveal date, it has been generous with information in the lead-up to the X5’s premiere. For example, we know it will be the company’s first model to offer five different powertrains: gasoline, diesel, plug-in hybrid, EV, and hydrogen fuel cell. It will also be BMW’s heaviest production model ever, with the battery-powered iX5 tipping the scales at just over 2,800 kilograms (nearly 6,200 pounds).

Despite gaining battery-electric and hydrogen-powered variants, the next X5 will remain on the tried-and-tested CLAR platform underpinning the outgoing “G05.” BMW has extensively reworked the architecture to accommodate a weight difference of 600 kilograms (more than 1,300 pounds) between the lightest and heaviest versions. The revised chassis will also support the largest battery ever installed in an electric BMW, with a usable capacity of 144 kWh in the United States and 141 kWh in Europe.

The New BMW X5 Brings Major Changes

Engineers have targeted an almost perfect 50:50 weight distribution across all X5 and iX5 variants. For the first time, BMW’s original SUV will be available with optional 23-inch wheels. Another first will be an M Performance plug-in hybrid, the not-for-America X5 M60e, which will use an inline-six engine instead of the V8 found in the old M60i.

Beyond the upgraded underpinnings, the new X5 will feature a completely redesigned exterior and interior. It will join the Neue Klasse family, so expect a cleaner design with smoother surfaces. For example, BMW replaced the traditional door handles with small winglets integrated into the beltline, echoing the Skytop and Speedtop. Whether it will resemble an iX3 scaled up by 125% remains to be seen, but either way, it will mark a major departure from the current X5.

The 2027 BMW X5 And iX5 Will Have An All-New Interior

Inside, the X5 will receive a clean-sheet redesign centered around the iDrive X touchscreen and Panoramic Vision windshield projection. During our recent drive of a pre-production prototype, we may also have spotted a passenger-side display. Whether it will be standard, as on the facelifted 7 Series, or optional, we should find out on June 30. In the back, BMW will continue to offer an optional third row, even with the second-generation X7 arriving in 2027.

It will take time for BMW to flesh out the entire X5 lineup, as the hydrogen model won’t go on sale until 2028. Around the same time, two full-fat M versions, one electric and one powered by a V8, could also arrive. In the meantime, we wouldn’t rule out an eight-cylinder M Performance gasoline model for North America and other regions with more relaxed emissions regulations.

Of course, the first order of business is to launch the regular X5 models later this year, when the “G65” goes on sale. Before that happens, all eyes are on BMW as it unveils its overhauled Mercedes GLE and Audi Q7 rival on June 30.