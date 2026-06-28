And if they still don't like it, the alternative remains: BMW M combustion cars will live on.

Article Summary BMW says pre-hating electric M cars is the wrong approach.

The M side of BMW argues that EV skeptics should drive one before passing judgement.

BMW M cars with combustion engines will continue for an indefinite amount of time.

Although BMW has been selling M-branded EVs since the i4 M50 arrived five years ago, the M Vision Neue Klasse is on another level. It previews next year’s first true M car without a combustion engine: the M3 ZA0. We’ve recently learned the production version won’t change much styling-wise, and it’ll feature quad motors producing an estimated 800-850 horsepower.

But before the electric M3 hits dealerships, BMW has a message for EV skeptics. Rather than dismissing performance EVs before driving one, people should experience one firsthand and decide whether their assumptions are justified. If they’re still not fans, BMW M will continue doing what it has done for decades: build gasoline-powered cars.

Here’s what Sylvia Neubauer, Head of Customer, Brand and Sales for BMW M, has to say to those who prefer to jump to conclusions instead of experiencing an electric performance car firsthand:

“The haters, I cannot really understand, because in order to judge something, you should, first of all, experience it. And then decide whether you like it or not. Experience the car and after that they can decide whether they like it or not. And if they don’t like it, they can still go for the combustion-engine cars.”

BMW will continue to cater to ICE loyalists with a next-generation M3 that will follow the “perfect combustion principle,” according to M boss Frank van Meel. While it won’t be a plug-in hybrid like its bigger brother, the M5, some form of electrification is expected. Reports claim the M3 G84 will use a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six paired with a mild-hybrid system to comply with stricter emissions regulations.

Even the current M3 G80 had to undergo technical revisions. In the European version, the S58 engine now uses new pre-chamber ignition technology to meet the forthcoming Euro 7 standard. Like the existing sedan, its replacement could also be joined by a more practical wagon. Rumors continue to point to another gasoline-powered M3 Touring, but nothing is official yet.

Make no mistake: electric M cars are coming. The M3 ZA0 will open the floodgates for other high-performance EVs without combustion engines. As a matter of fact, spy shots of X3 M (ZA5) prototypes have already surfaced. Additionally, sources close to BMW have told us that the X5 M (G95) will have V8 and electric flavors. We also wouldn’t rule out an electric M3 Touring (ZA1) or even an X4 M (ZA7).

Suffice it to say, whether you’re on team ICE or team EV, there’s going to be a BMW M car for you.