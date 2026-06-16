Article Summary Everything inside the next-generation BMW X5 is completely new.

BMW confirms the X5 G65 has the new iDrive (minus the rotary knob) with a central touchscreen and the pillar-to-pillar windshield projection.

The 2027 BMW X5 will continue to offer a third-row option with up to seven seats.

Buy now or wait for the next model? It’s a question that often comes up when deciding on a new car. Through mid-cycle facelifts and full generational changes, BMW updates its vehicles every 3-4 years. Consequently, there’s always something new on the horizon. With Neue Klasse bringing a revolution across the lineup, major changes are coming with each product renewal.

Such is the case with the X5, which will soon make the leap to its fifth generation. The G65 will stick with the CLAR platform, but you won’t be able to tell that from its completely new interior. BMW allowed us to step inside a pre-production prototype and get a sense of the thoroughly rethought ambiance. Not that there were any doubts, but the upcoming SUV will feature the new iDrive infotainment system.

As a refresher, the central touchscreen measures a stately 17.9 inches in the i3, iX3, and the 7 Series/i7 facelift. However, it’s best to wait for BMW to confirm whether the same size carries over to the new X5/iX5. Predictably, the Panoramic Vision projection stretching nearly the full width of the windshield will also come standard. The opening in the dashboard behind the steering wheel strongly suggests the new 3D head-up display will be offered.

Is The New BMW X5 Getting A Passenger Screen?

Although BMW did its homework and covered most of the dash with large pieces of fabric, we can’t help but notice the outline of what appears to be a passenger screen. It’s standard on the recently facelifted 7 Series and i7, where it measures 14.6 inches. It’s too early to say whether that will also be the case for the next-gen X5 or whether it’ll command a premium.

What else? Not that it was unexpected, but the iDrive rotary controller is gone. Since the air vents no longer have manually adjustable sliders, it appears airflow direction will now be controlled via the central screen. The new M steering wheel should be familiar by now, and it’s good to see the split armrest remains. While some of BMW’s newer models feature a large panoramic glass roof that doesn’t open, the next X5 will retain a movable section that lets fresh air into the cabin.

Third Row Confirmed, But What About The Split Tailgate?

Even better, BMW will continue to offer a third row, as this prototype appeared to feature seven seats in a 2+3+2 layout. For greater rear legroom, you’ll need to wait for the second-generation X7 (G67), due next year. Sticking with practicality, it’s still unclear whether rumors of the split tailgate being dropped are true, but we’d prepare for the worst.

It won’t be long before the 2027 X5 breaks cover and reveals all its secrets. Once again, BMW will offer a separate long-wheelbase version for China starting next year, known as the G78.