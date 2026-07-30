BMW’s #24 M Hybrid V8 will carry a one-off Spider-Man livery into this weekend’s IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship round at Road America, the result of a promotional partnership with Sony and Marvel ahead of the release of “Spider-Man: Brand New Day.”

The GTP prototype, shared by Sheldon van der Linde and Dries Vanthoor, wears a blue, red, and white scheme built around the character’s costume colors. A white spider graphic spans the nose, and a silhouette of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man sits on the engine cover fin. BMW’s other factory entry, the #25 car of Philipp Eng and Marco Wittmann, races in its regular colors. The Road America round is part of the Michelin Endurance Cup and runs six hours, with coverage starting at 11:30 AM ET Sunday.

The livery is one piece of a wider campaign tied to the film’s July 31 release. Both the 5 Series and the Neue Klasse iX3 appear on screen, and BMW built a separate one-off for the occasion: the iX3 Flow, developed with Sony and Marvel, uses full-color E Ink Prism panels that animate across the body.

Automakers have leaned on Marvel before, most notably Audi’s long run in the Iron Man films, but those tie-ins largely faded as brand priorities shifted. BMW’s version goes further than a cameo: a race livery, a touring show car, and a feature baked into infotainment systems in dozens of markets amount to a coordinated rollout rather than a single marketing beat timed to opening weekend. Whether the iX3 and 5 Series actually carry story weight in the film, as opposed to just appearing in it, will only be clear once “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” is in theaters.

That car will be on display at BMW Welt in Munich through September. Owners of compatible BMWs get a smaller piece of it as well: starting the car in a participating market between July 27 and August 10 triggers a banner that opens into a full-screen Spider-Man animation and light show.