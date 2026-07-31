AutoTuner USA, a maker of programming tools for engine and transmission control units, has begun U.S. operations, offering tuners domestic access to ECU unlocking services with a stated turnaround of under 48 hours. The company says its unlock coverage includes Bosch MG1-equipped BMW models from 2020 onward (including S68-powered variants), a range of 2020-and-newer Mercedes-Benz and Mercedes-AMG vehicles, the Porsche 911 Type 992.2, and newer Audi, Lamborghini and Ferrari models, along with select Land Rover, MINI, Toyota GR Supra and Nissan vehicles.

Most vehicles supported by the company’s AutoTuner Tool can reportedly be read and written to directly. But some newer vehicles use ECUs with security measures that block independent tuners from accessing the software and calibration data required for tuning. In those cases, the company offers a mail-in service: customers ship the ECU to its facility in Alabama, where it is unlocked and returned via expedited shipping.

Company CEO Arin Ahnell framed the service as a way to avoid international shipping for tuning work, saying the company aims to give tuners “the tools and freedom to develop their own calibrations, serve their own customers and grow their businesses.”

The company’s product lineup includes three offerings: the AutoTuner Tool, which reads and writes ECUs and TCUs via OBD, bench and boot methods and supports a dealer/partner network structure; AutoTuner One, a compact OBD device paired with a mobile app that lets vehicle owners flash calibrations and log data without visiting a shop; and the mail-in unlock service for higher-security ECUs.

AutoTuner USA says its tools work with standard raw binary files rather than proprietary software, and that it does not charge subscription fees or per-flash credits, with software and vehicle-coverage updates included. The company also says it stocks inventory domestically to avoid overseas shipping delays and import fees, and provides U.S.-based sales and technical support.