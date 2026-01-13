The 2025 US luxury sales battle ended with a clear winner, and it wasn’t close. BMW wrapped its third straight record-breaking year with 388,897 vehicles delivered—a 4.7% increase that extended their dominance over a struggling Mercedes-Benz lineup. The 85,697-unit gap between the two German rivals tells the real story: while BMW found momentum across sedans, SUVs, and performance models, Mercedes-Benz barely moved the needle with 303,200 passenger cars, up just 1% from 2024.

Even more damaging for Stuttgart: Lexus slipped past Mercedes-Benz into second place with 370,260 deliveries, relegating Mercedes to third in a market they once controlled. Add in 40,000 commercial vans and Mercedes-Benz’s total US figure hits 343,200 units—still nearly 46,000 units short of BMW’s passenger car performance alone.

The Gap Widened Throughout the Year

BMW X1 vs Mercedes-AMG GLA35

BMW’s advantage grew larger as 2025 progressed. In the first half, BMW delivered 178,499 units while Mercedes managed only 142,000—a 36,499-unit deficit. By Q3, the disparity became embarrassing: BMW surged 24.9% to 104,163 units while Mercedes collapsed 17% to just 70,800 deliveries in the quarter.

BMW’s strength came from product breadth. The X3 and X5 led sales, but the brand found buyers across its entire lineup—from the 3 Series sedan to M performance models. Strong double-digit Q3 growth in a tariff-impacted market proved BMW’s positioning resonated with American luxury buyers in ways Mercedes-Benz’s couldn’t match.

Mercedes-Benz’s SUV-Only Success Story

BMW X5 vs Mercedes GLE

For Mercedes-Benz, SUVs delivered exactly as expected in today’s American market, even if they couldn’t close the BMW gap. The Alabama-built GLE recorded its strongest year ever with 14% growth over 2024, capping the performance with a 12% fourth-quarter surge. The GLC matched that energy with a 20% year-over-year gain, keeping Mercedes-Benz competitive in premium crossovers even as overall market share eroded.

But that’s where the good news ends. Commercial vans collapsed 14% to just 40,000 units despite a slight Q4 recovery. Passenger car sales barely budged as competitors deployed aggressive incentives and fresh products. While BMW grew across multiple segments, Mercedes-Benz leaned almost entirely on two SUV nameplates to maintain respectability.

Performance Models Can’t Compensate for Volume Losses

BMW M5 vs Mercedes-AMG E53

Mercedes-AMG set a new sales record with 12% growth, and the G-Class crushed expectations with a 26% increase to its own best-ever year at 26% growth. The CLE coupe surprised with 53% growth year-over-year, and the entry-level GLA crossover jumped 21%.

BMW countered with its own performance success: M model sales climbed, SUV deliveries remained strong, and even with a 16.7% drop in pure electric vehicle sales (mirroring broader US BEV market weakness after federal incentives ended), BMW maintained momentum. Mercedes-AMG’s record year sounds impressive until you realize BMW posted gains without needing to lean on halo products.