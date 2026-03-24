Article Summary MINI has surpassed 1 million vehicles sold in the US since its official March 22, 2002 launch, confirmed by Experian Automotive registration data.

The first retail MINI sold in America was a red-and-white Cooper delivered in Boston — ordered by a collector who saw it at the Detroit Auto Show and knew immediately.

From a 1999 Guinness stunt to parking brake slides at a New York press conference, MINI built its American following on personality as much as product.

Twenty-five years. A million cars. And somewhere in a Boston garage, there’s a red-and-white MINI Cooper that started it all. MINI is marking its 25th anniversary as a modern brand this year, and the timing lines up with a genuinely impressive number: the company has officially surpassed 1 million vehicles sold in the United States since sales began here on March 22, 2002. That’s based on Experian Automotive registration data.

MINI first grabbed American attention at the 2001 Detroit Auto Show, where the reborn brand was introduced to the American market. The original modern Cooper was small at a time when everything was getting bigger, rear-wheel-drive optional, and basically truck-shaped. But BMW had done the seemingly impossible: taken a beloved British icon, rebuilt it from scratch in Germany, and somehow not screwed it up.

The first retail unit sold in the US was delivered by MINI of Peabody to a collector in the Boston area who’d apparently been obsessed since the Detroit debut. He ordered it red with a white roof — a nod to the 1964 Monte Carlo Rally-winning Mini.

Some of the stories MINI is revisiting this week are genuinely worth knowing. The Convertible’s New York debut in April 2004 involved two cars doing parking brake slides into position in front of the Javits Center during an outdoor press conference. Before the modern brand had even sold a car in the US, enthusiasts in New York City crammed 25 people into a classic Mini to break a Guinness World Record.

MINI Takes the States turns 20 this year. The 2024 version brought close to 2,000 owners through the western US over nine days, with an average of 650 cars leaving together each morning. If you’ve never seen a MINI convoy in full road-trip mode, it’s a specific kind of chaotic joy that’s hard to be cynical about.

The lineup is much bigger now — Cooper, Cooper S, Countryman, Convertible, and the electric variants that have been slowly taking over. It’s a different company in some ways. But get behind the wheel of a Cooper S on a decent road and the thing that made the original work in 2002 is still there. Light, connected, pointedly not trying to be a crossover.

One million Americans paid money for that feeling. Not a bad run.