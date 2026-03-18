Few things are more exciting in the BMW world than a new installment of the BMW 3 Series. The car’s history is so deeply entwined with the brand itself that it’s practically the face of BMW. Today, we mean that decidedly more literally. The i3 electric sedan represents BMW’s second vehicle in its Neue Klasse portfolio, while simultaneously being the first electric 3 Series most the world will ever experience. Neue Klasse styling means a dramatic shift to the “face” of BMW in more than one way. Arguably, placing the i3 side-by-side with the current 3 Series shows that more clearly than anywhere else. The G20 BMW 3 Series went on sale in 2018, receiving refreshes in both 2022 and 2025. Here’s how the most modern 3 Series yet stacks up to the 3 Series of tomorrow.

Exterior Design

There’s absolutely nothing that hasn’t been changed from the G20 to the i3 sedan (or NA0). Indeed, it might be challenging to convince someone that didn’t already know that the NA0 was a 3 Series at all if they were using the old car as a reference point. Kidney grilles are definitely out, but there are some vague similarities in how the lower front bumper is constructed on both cars. From a side profile, you can kind of make out that the two might’ve come from the same manufacturer. After all, BMW’s new “2.5-box” design doesn’t leave that much to the imagination.

Like in our BMW i4 and i3 comparison, I think the i3 struggles most at the rear. The high beltline is a sharp contrast from the smooth look of the G20. Perhaps predictably, the i3 is larger than the “old” 3 Series. It’s around two inches longer and wider. Two inches of additional wheelbase and a wider front and rear track should help balance things out and make the i3 a competent performer, but it might still feel big compared to the G20. Especially when we hear how much the car weighs — a top on which BMW is conspicuously silent on.

Interior Design

The 3 Series got a larger screen around midway through its lifecycle. But the i3 sedan proudly showcases the next evolution of digital dashboards: iDrive X. Along with reconfigured screen layouts and the lack of a gauge cluster, BMW changes pretty much everything about the cabin. From eliminating switchgear to integrating ambient lighting into the dashboard, the new i3 sedan looks far and away more futuristic than the G20 3 Series. Available sport seats, interesting available colors (Agave Green? Sign me up), and overall pleasant aesthetics almost help you forget about the very complicated looking steering wheel and generally digital feeling in the cabin. Quality will likely be the biggest measure of improvement here, which we can’t really account for until we get some seat time. The old G20 is screwed together pretty tight; we have high expectations for the i3, too.

Performance

Ah performance, the great equalizer. Whereas design is somewhat subjective, performance numbers can tell you quickly how two cars stack up with no bias whatsoever. And — as seems to be the case with all of the i3’s would-be competitors — it’s no contest here. The i3 has 463 horsepower and 476 pound-feet of torque to work with. That’s in its current i3 50 xDrive guise; so, the forthcoming M Performance model will perform even better. The top dog M340i gets 386 horsepower and 398 pound-feet of torque. While the i3 will likely weigh far more than the gas 3 Series, we have a feeling it’ll still be a riot to drive. We’ll also hedge our bets that the i3 will accelerate from zero to 60 somewhere between the 330i’s 5.4 second time and the M340i RWD’s 4.4-second time. The EV will likely get you further without stopping too, thanks to its 440-mile range.

Technology

One look in the cabin tells you everything you need to know about the new BMW i3. It’s a technological wonderland, even before you peel back the sheet metal and hear about the new Heart of Joy pulling the strings. The car is unquestionably more advanced than its predecessor; anything the G20 can do, the i3 can do — likely, faster and “better.” The Heart of Joy has performance implications too, so it ain’t all bad news. Of course, more base-level stuff like Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, over-the-air updates, and in-car navigation are also still present. BMW’s Panoramic Vision display takes the place of a traditional gauge cluster.

The G20/i3 comparison is even more relevant when you remember that BMW’s next-gen 3 Series — the G50 — will likely have a lot of Neue Klasse design in it. The i3 is our first real look at what truly awaits the next 3 Series, fuel type be damned. Interestingly, this comparison also shows what a shift Neue Klasse is from the “old ways.” After all, the 3 Series is one of the few remaining vehicles in the lineup with a “traditional” BMW kidney grille many of us grew up knowing. Parting is bittersweet — we can’t wait to drive the i3 and see if it’s worth the departure.