Article Summary The 1965 Victory Edition commemorates Timo Mäkinen and Paul Easter's iconic Mini Cooper S victory at the 1965 Monte Carlo Rally, bringing the car's legendary race number 52 and Chili Red livery into the modern MINI lineup.

The edition spans the Cooper S (204 hp, 6.6s 0–100), John Cooper Works (231 hp, 6.1s), and JCW Electric (258 hp, 5.9s), offering buyers a choice of powertrain without compromising the rally-inspired character.

From the "1965" door sill lettering and C-pillar decal to the race number embossed on the key cap, every interior and exterior touch ties back to MINI's greatest motorsport moment — available from March 2026 globally, July 2026 in Europe.

No city wears motorsport history quite like Monte Carlo. For MINI, that city is quite special. It was there, in January 1965, that Finnish driver Timo Mäkinen and co-driver Paul Easter piloted a Mini Cooper S to victory at the Monte Carlo Rally — a win that cemented the nameplate’s status as one of the most capable and celebrated competition cars of its era. Six decades later, MINI is drawing directly from that legacy with the launch of the 1965 Victory Edition.

Available across three variants — the MINI Cooper S, the MINI John Cooper Works, and the MINI John Cooper Works Electric — the 1965 Victory Edition packages motorsport-inspired aesthetics, inside and out.

No Powertrain Changes

The Cooper S anchors the lineup with a 2.0-litre TwinPower Turbo four-cylinder producing 204 hp and 300 Nm of torque (221 lb-ft), sprinting from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.6 seconds. Step up to the John Cooper Works and the numbers sharpen considerably: 231 hp, 380 Nm of torque, (280 lb-ft) and a 0–100 km/h time of 6.1 seconds. The fully electric JCW leads the range delivering up to 258 hp and covering the benchmark sprint in just 5.9 seconds.

The Exterior Updates Are Special

Visually, the 1965 Victory Edition makes no effort to be subtle. MINI wraps the car in Chili Red — a direct nod to the competition liveries of the 1960s — and runs a white trim stripe from the bonnet, over the roof, and down to the rear. The number “52,” carried by Mäkinen’s original car, appears as a white graphic on both flanks. A “1965” decal on the C-pillar adds a further period reference.

The roof is available in either panoramic glass or a Glazed finish. There are no suspension changes or any other updates to the driving dynamics. The car rides on 18-inch alloy wheels with the JCW Lap Spoke in two-tone design for the combustion models, and JCW Mastery Spoke in black for the electric variant. Floating hubs and JCW valve caps finished in the edition’s color scheme round out the exterior detailing.

A Beautiful Theme Inside

Inside, the rally theme continues with small but classy updates. Door sills greet occupants with “1965” lettering in white on a red and black background, while each door card carries a dedication referencing the historic rally win. The cockpit itself draws from the established JCW palette — anthracite and red.

The “1965” designation reappears on the 6 o’clock spoke of the sports steering wheel and on the center console storage box, keeping the motorsport heritage present but never overbearing. Most notably, the race number from Mäkinen’s victorious Cooper S is embossed on the key cap — a small but considered touch that makes the connection to 1965 tangible every time the car is unlocked.

The MINI 1965 Victory Edition goes on sale in all participating markets from March 2026. European buyers will need to wait slightly longer, with availability confirmed from July 2026.