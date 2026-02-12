Article Summary BMW’s January 2026 total in Germany came in about 1,000 units higher than January 2024 and January 2025, with most of the growth concentrated in a few model lines.

X1 (U11) and X3 (G45) led BMW’s internal ranking at around 2,800 registrations each, while the 5 Series (G60/G61) landed just under 2,400 and trailed last year; the X5 (G05 LCI) stayed strong despite the upcoming G65.

iX1 was BMW’s top EV with 961 registrations, narrowly ahead of the i5; BMW’s EV share in Germany stood at 18.9% ahead of the upcoming iX3 (NA5) launch, and the Z4 (G29) saw notably strong demand tied to the Final Edition and Z4 M40i manual.

Despite a weak overall market and plenty of direct rivals, BMW opened 2026 with a solid January in Germany. As always, though, the bigger story emerges when you break the numbers down by model line. Looking at January registrations alongside the first month of the two previous years helps put the Federal Motor Transport Authority figures into context: total BMW sales in January 2026 landed about 1,000 units higher than in both prior years. That gain, however, didn’t come from everywhere—most of the growth concentrated in only a handful of nameplates.

Strong Demand for the Z4 Roadster

One of the more interesting outliers was the BMW Z4 Roadster (G29). Demand for the two-seater was comparatively strong, suggesting its appeal has picked up in recent months thanks to the Final Edition and the availability of a manual transmission in the Z4 M40i. Other models nearing the end of their lifecycles didn’t see the same kind of late-stage bump: neither the 8 Series nor the X4 managed anything comparable.

SUVs at the Top of the List

At the top of BMW’s internal January 2026 leaderboard, two SUVs clearly separated themselves from the pack. The BMW X1 (U11) and BMW X3 (G45) each posted around 2,800 new registrations, placing them first and second among BMW model series for the month—and both sat well above their January 2025 results.

The BMW 5 Series (G60, G61) followed in third, but with just under 2,400 units, it fell short of its previous-year level. The BMW X5 (G05 LCI) also delivered a strong showing, seemingly unfazed by the fact that its replacement—the upcoming BMW X5 (G65)—is already on the horizon.

On the EV side, the BMW iX1 once again led BMW’s electric lineup in Germany for January 2026. The battery-electric X1 recorded 961 new registrations, narrowly ahead of the BMW i5, despite the i5’s higher positioning and the added choice of both Sedan and Touring variants. With the 2026 update expected to lift the BMW iX1’s range to more than 500 kilometers on the WLTP cycle (depending on configuration), the compact electric SUV appears well positioned to remain a volume driver in the months ahead.

That said, the iX1 won’t just be fighting external rivals. BMW is preparing to add another potential electric bestseller to its own showroom: the new iX3 (NA5), slated to launch in just a few weeks in Europe. Even before the iX3 reaches the market—and with some customers still waiting for the recently approved EV subsidy—BMW’s electric-vehicle share in Germany already sits at 18.9 percent.

[Source: BimmerToday]