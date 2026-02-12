BMW has launched a fresh safety recall in Canada that targets 6,958 newer vehicles over a potential fire risk tied to the starter motor. The issue traces back to an electrical fault scenario: a component in the starter system can wear prematurely, potentially creating the conditions for a short-circuit that may overheat the starter—and in the worst case, ignite.

The Canadian campaign spans a broad cross-section of BMW’s lineup. It includes the BMW Z4 sports car from model years 2021 and 2022; the X3 and X4 SUVs, plus 4 Series and 5 Series models from 2021 through 2023; the high-volume 3 Series from 2021 through 2024; and 2 Series models from model year 2023. While the Canadian total sits just under 7,000 vehicles, BMW’s estimate puts the worldwide exposure at more than half-a-million vehicles, underscoring that this isn’t a localized parts glitch—it’s a global-scale campaign.

What’s The Issue

On the affected vehicles, a solenoid switch connected to the starter motor may wear out prematurely after a high number of starts. At the “inconvenient” end of the spectrum, that wear can make the car difficult to start—or even impossible to start. But the more serious outcome involves heat: the fault can trigger a short-circuit, which can lead to the starter overheating, and in a worst-case scenario, catching fire.

BMW points to a practical warning sign for owners: smoke can indicate the short has occurred. In other words, this isn’t being framed as a subtle diagnostic-only concern—BMW is acknowledging a clear, visible symptom if the failure progresses to a dangerous stage.

What BMW and Transport Canada are advising owners to do now

Transport Canada says BMW is warning owners not to use the remote start function, and also advises drivers not to leave the vehicle unattended with the engine running. Those instructions are aimed at reducing the chance of an overheating event occurring when the vehicle isn’t being actively monitored. BMW will notify affected owners by mail. Once contacted, owners will be instructed to bring their vehicles to a BMW dealer, where a technician will replace the starter. Transport Canada lists the safety campaign as 2026-040. BMW’s internal reference for the issue is 12 80 26RC.

This Canadian recall sits within a much larger global campaign, with BMW estimating more than half-a-million vehicles affected worldwide. And it doesn’t stop at Canada—BMW has also initiated a separate U.S. recall covering the same underlying fire-risk concern, aligning the North American response with the wider worldwide action.