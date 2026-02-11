Article Summary BMW is launching a global, VIN-specific recall affecting roughly 575,000 vehicles, tied to starter relays produced July 2020–July 2022 and potentially installed later.

High start-cycle wear in the starter’s magnetic switch can cause hard/no-start conditions and, in rare cases, a short circuit and localized overheating that could lead to a fire while driving.

BMW will replace the starter (and in some cases the battery) in a repair that can take up to ~2 hours; owners are advised not to leave the car running unattended, especially after remote start.

BMW has launched a fresh global recall over a potential fire hazard tied to the starter system—an issue the company says surfaced through internal inspections and customer complaints. A BMW spokesperson described to kfz-betrieb the scope as a mid-six-figure number of vehicles worldwide, after German newspaper Bild first reported the action. German trade outlet kfz-betrieb put a more specific number on it: about 575,000 vehicles globally, spanning multiple model lines.

According to BMW, the starter motor in the affected vehicles can be defective. Over time—and particularly after a high number of start cycles—wear can increase in the magnetic switch (Magnetschalter). The first symptom may be frustratingly mundane: the engine becomes harder to start, or won’t start at all. But BMW’s concern is the edge case: in the worst scenario, the defect (and the heat it can generate) can escalate into a vehicle fire risk.

Germany’s ADAC adds more technical details, describing the risk as stemming from metal abrasion that can allow a short circuit in the magnetic switch, which can lead to overheating at the starter—potentially even while driving.

Which cars are affected

Affected model lines include the 2 Series Coupé (model code: G42), 3 Series Sedan (G20), 3 Series Touring (G21), 3 Series China long-wheelbase version (G28), 4 Series Coupé (G22), 4 Series Convertible (G23), 4 Series Gran Coupé (G26), 5 Series Sedan (G30), 5 Series Touring (G31), 6 Series Gran Turismo (G32), 7 Series Sedan (G11, G12), X3 (G01), X4 (G02), X5 (G05), X6 (G06), and Z4 (G29—therefore also the mechanically identical Toyota Supra). In these vehicles, “a high number of starting operations can lead to increased wear in the magnetic switch,” the spokesperson said.

What BMW is telling owners to do

The remedy described in Germany is a starter replacement (and in some cases ADAC notes the battery may also be replaced). ADAC also relays BMW’s interim guidance: don’t leave the car running unattended after starting if your vehicle is affected. As always, the cleanest first step is to check your VIN against the official recall lookup in your market and book a dealer visit if flagged. In the home market, this recommendation applies to 28,582 cars, according to the spokesperson.

Is this the same as the recent U.S. recall? It’s not confirmed—and right now, it’s safest to treat them as possibly related, but not officially linked.

Here’s why the overlap is hard to ignore: