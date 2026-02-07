Article Summary BMW is recalling 87,394 U.S. vehicles across multiple model lines (including 2021–2023 Toyota Supra, plus 3 Series, X3, X4, 4 Series, 5 Series, Z4, and 2 Series Coupé).

What’s wrong: The engine starter can wear internally, which may cause it to overheat—and in an extreme case, spark a thermal event/fire.

What happens next: Dealers will replace the starter for free; owner letters and VIN search on NHTSA.gov begin March 24, 2026, with BMW and Toyota hotlines available now.

BMW of North America has filed a new U.S. safety recall covering 87,394 vehicles after determining that an engine starter can overheat and, in extreme cases, trigger a thermal event or fire. The campaign is listed under NHTSA Recall No. 26V056, with BMW’s Part 573 submission dated January 30, 2026.

The recall spans a wide cross-section of BMW’s recent lineup—and, notably, it also includes the 2021–2023 Toyota Supra, the BMW-built sports car sold through Toyota dealers. In BMW’s filing, the affected population includes:

2021–2023 Toyota Supra

2022–2023 BMW 2 Series Coupé

2021–2024 BMW 5 Series (including 530i and 530i xDrive)

2021–2022 BMW Z4 sDrive30i

2022–2024 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupé (430i)

2021–2024 BMW 4 Series Convertible (including xDrive)

2021–2023 BMW 4 Series Coupé (including xDrive)

2021–2024 BMW 3 Series (330i and 330i xDrive)

2021–2023 BMW X4 xDrive30i and 2021–2024 BMW X3 (sDrive30i and xDrive30i)

BMW’s defect description is the following: unexpected wear on an internal component can cause the starter to stop working properly—sometimes surfacing first as a no-start condition—but the higher-stakes concern is heat. NHTSA’s report says that “in an extreme case” the issue could cause a thermal event or fire when starting the engine, or while the engine is running.

The chronology in the recall report sketches how this escalated from scattered field reports into a formal campaign. BMW says an engineering investigation began in September 2025 after field incidents involving starters with indications of thermal damage, including cases logged between October 2024 and March 2025 (covering a MY2023 4 Series and MY2022 3 Series vehicles).

The company then moved into endurance bench testing meant to simulate large numbers of start attempts, combined with teardown analysis of returned parts and reviews of assembly and service data. By late November and early December, BMW describes findings pointing to a build-up of metallic material in the electrical relay chamber, tied to increased abrasion—a detail that helps explain the overheating pathway regulators are now flagging.

How Will BMW Fix It?

BMW’s fix is a full starter replacement. Dealers will replace the engine starter free of charge, and BMW says it has already planned dealer communications around the campaign. Owner notification letters are scheduled to begin March 24, 2026, and BMW notes that VIN lookups for affected vehicles should be available on NHTSA.gov beginning the same day.

For owners, the practical next step is to check your VIN once the database updates hit. BMW’s customer service line for this recall is 1-800-525-7417; because the Toyota Supra is included, Toyota’s customer service line is 1-800-331-4331. ￼