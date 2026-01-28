It’s hard to argue that the E30 BMW 3 Series isn’t wildly important to the brand. It was one of the models that cemented BMW’s luxury-sport status in the United States; it brought us the first ever BMW M3; it introduced all-wheel drive; and of course won countless motorsport accolades in DTM and other race series. Arguably the most underrated of the E30 3 Series cars? The E30 Convertible, which also happens to celebrate its 40th anniversary in 2026.

The E30 BMW 3 Series Goes Topless

When BMW unveiled the E30 3 Series Convertible, it marked a turning point not just for the model line, but for the brand’s approach to open-top cars. After all, it was the first convertible developed in-house since 1956, three decades years earlier. So, the E30 Convertible was the first fully factory-engineered convertible in BMW’s modern era. Engineers reinforced the chassis extensively to preserve rigidity. Meanwhile, the car’s clean, pillarless design retained the E30’s crisp proportions and driver-focused character. BMW didn’t treat the E30 Convertible as a novelty, either. It was offered with a broad range of engines, from four-cylinder models to a delightful inline-six, ensuring it drove like a proper 3 Series. Its debut helped cement BMW’s reputation for blending everyday usability with enthusiast appeal — roof not required.

While the E30 3 Series Convertible officially turns 40 this year, that’s not to say it was impossible to cruise a drop-top 3er before then. Before the E30 Convertible came out, customers could order a car called the Baur TC2. Baur, a Stuttgart coachbuilder, was the dealer-authorized source for soft-top versions of BMW’s mainstream cars. The company handled everything from the 02 Series onward, and separately even handled production of the legendary BMW M1. Even after BMW’s “legit” 3 Series Convertible debuted, you could still order a Baur TC2. The Baur cars even had their own option code: “829 Vorbereitung für Cabrio-Umbau,” which directly translates to “preparation for convertible conversion.”

The E30 Convertible Through the Years

Upon release, the E30 Convertible was only available with a six-cylinder engine. The 325i Convertible was the first of the cars to arrive, with a four-cylinder version, the 318i, following in 1990. BMW even briefly produced an E30 M3 Convertible; 786 examples were produced from 1988. In the last two model years (1991 and 1992), the Convertible dropped the “diving board” front bumpers, which were dropped in 1989 for the rest of the lineup.

So, the E30 Convertible set the benchmark for how the brand would handle its open-roof cruisers. Today, E30 3 Series Convertibles can be had for generally less than an equivalent coupe, sedan, or Touring. Blame the added complexity and weight of the convertible top, or its slightly less serious aesthetics. The exception being, of course, the M3 Convertible; rarity goes a long way. Funny enough, that also makes the E30 Convertible the value buy of the generation; after all, it’s not like any E30 is particularly quick by 2026 standards. The car’s most endearing virtues — classic styling, naturally aspirated and linear power, and effortlessly good steering — remain intact, even sans roof. So it’s probably no surprise that even 40 years later, the E30 Convertible deserves recognition.