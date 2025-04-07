The importance of the M3 E30 cannot be understated. Conceived as a homologation special, the first M3 became the most successful touring car of all time. BMW only had to build 5,000 cars, but because of the car’s immense commercial success, the German luxury brand ended up making nearly 18,000 units. The vast majority were two-door sedans, but there was also an exceptionally rare convertible. Just 786 units of the first-ever M cabrio were ever built.

A new video from The Late Brake Show puts the spotlight on one of the M3 E30s with the folding soft top. Much like all sedans built by BMW between 1986 and 1991, the convertible is also left-hand drive. Ali tells the story of his neglected sports cabrio, which he bought back in 2000. He claims to have taken it off the road in 2005 or 2006, but this is where things get complicated. People commenting on YouTube quickly checked the license plate and discovered the last technical inspection (MOT) was performed in 2020. That would mean the car has been collecting dust in a garage in Oxford for just five years rather than 20.

Be that as it may, it’s nice to hear the S14 roar again. It’s a late M3 E30 Convertible assembled in 1991, the car’s final year. As a refresher, BMW added 20 hp in the summer of 1989, bringing the grand total of the 2.3-liter four-cylinder engine to 215 hp. It helped boost top speed to 149 mph (239 km/h), which was an impressive performance for a four-seater convertible. It was also quick for the late 1980s and early 1990s, needing just seven and a half seconds to hit 62 mph (100 km/h).

The owner says he almost sold it twice, but his brother ultimately convinced him to keep it. Ali admits he refused a £45,000 offer about a decade ago. It’s worth a lot more today, considering RM Sotheby’s sold one last year at a Miami auction for $190,400.

This M3 E30 Convertible isn’t completely original since it has a custom exhaust, different wheels, and a newer roof. The next step is to fix the fuel pump to get the car in working order. Hopefully, it has a bright future by doing what it’s supposed to instead of sitting in a garage.

Video: The Late Brake Show / YouTube