A new BMW with a smaller grille doesn’t come around often. However, the M Hybrid V8 isn’t street-legal. In fact, you can’t even buy one. The flagship endurance race car is strictly a BMW M Motorsport affair, though third-party teams might be able to purchase it someday. In the meantime, the electrified machine is receiving a raft of updates for the 2026 season.

Beyond the slightly smaller kidneys, which retain contour lighting, the M Hybrid V8 sports a redesigned front splitter. These front-end tweaks improve aerodynamics and bring a double benefit. On one hand, cooling efficiency is now better thanks to rerouted airflow. On the other hand, performance will be more consistent across the various tracks it will compete on. Racing globally in the FIA WEC and IMSA series means the LMDh prototype must be quick on a wide range of circuits.

To achieve these aero improvements, BMW M Motorsport collaborated with chassis supplier Dallara. For 2026, the M Hybrid V8 also gets updated headlights that, unless the camouflage is deceiving, appear significantly smaller. Since it won’t begin racing until late January at the 24 Hours of Daytona, the hybrid endurance racer is wearing a disguise to conceal the new livery.

Fortunately, we won’t have to wait until next year to see the M Hybrid V8 on track. Following recent private test sessions, the flagship BMW M Motorsport entry will participate in a joint test at the Circuit of the Americas, scheduled right after the FIA WEC “Lone Star Le Mans” race in Austin, set for September 5–7.

The 2026-spec race car preview comes shortly after BMW confirmed its long-term commitment to the M Hybrid V8. Although the company is parting ways with Bobby Rahal’s team after a 17-year collaboration at the end of this season, BMW M Motorsport is in talks with another potential partner. Motorsport.com reports that WRT is interested in expanding its current partnership with BMW in Europe to include North America. At the same time, the brand’s motorsport division remains interested in working with BMW M Team RLL outside IMSA.

Photos: BMW