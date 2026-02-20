The iconic BMW Z4 GT3 is making a comeback, and it’s going straight to one of motorsport’s most demanding stages: the 2026 Nürburgring 24 Hours. After more than a decade away from top-level competition, the E89-based GT3 car — beloved by fans for its spine-tingling naturally aspirated V8 soundtrack — will line up on the Nordschleife grid this May. The comeback is being spearheaded by private outfit Saugmotoren Motorsport.

A Legendary Car Returns

BMW Motorsport retired the Z4 GT3 after the 2015 season, a campaign that ended on the highest possible note with an outright victory at the 24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps. The M6 GT3 took over from there, but the Z4 never truly disappeared — private teams kept it alive in the years that followed, with Walkenhorst Motorsport leading the charge as the most prominent of those efforts.

That connection to Walkenhorst runs deep into this comeback as well. Henry Walkenhorst himself is one of the four drivers confirmed for the entry, joining team principal Mr. Saugmotoren, Christian Scherer, and Ralf Schall behind the wheel. Walkenhorst Motorsport has since shifted its factory alliance to Aston Martin, making this a passion project rather than a professional program — described as a team of “family and friends” rallying around a car they love.

The Z4 GT3 last appeared at the Nürburgring 24 Hours with Walkenhorst in 2018, making the 2026 edition a long-overdue return to the Green Hell.

The Underdog Factor

Saugmotoren Motorsport will enter the Z4 GT3 in the SP9 class, putting it up against an armada of modern, factory-supported GT3 machinery. On paper, it’s a David vs. Goliath situation — but on the Nordschleife, stranger things have happened. How the Balance of Performance will be applied to a car of the Z4 GT3’s vintage remains an open question, but the spirit of the entry is clear — this is a celebration of a special machine and the culture around it.

BMW’s Official 2026 N24 Plans Still Under Wraps

As for what BMW Motorsport will officially bring to the race weekend of May 14–17, that’s still to be determined. The event does appear on BMW M Motorsport’s racing calendar, but the entry is listed with a “tba” next to the team name, leaving the factory’s full plans a mystery for now.