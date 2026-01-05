The Z4’s impending demise will leave a void in BMW’s lineup that won’t be filled anytime soon. Come April, the last roadster will roll off the assembly line, with no promise of a direct successor. So what comes after? The Bavarians are staying tight-lipped, but there is a glimmer of hope that fun cars won’t be completely ignored.

Joachim Post told Auto Motor und Sport that a low-volume product must make financial sense to receive the green light. Speaking about the “G29,” the Chief Technology Officer explained that the rear-wheel-drive roadster was launched at “precisely the right time.” The math worked out in BMW’s favor once Toyota came on board to sell its own version, the Supra.

Although the two automakers are continuing their hydrogen fuel cell joint efforts, a new sports car isn’t on the table. Still, BMW is giving enthusiasts reason to breathe a sigh of relief by promising that engaging vehicles remain on the horizon. While a new Z4, or anything directly replacing it, isn’t happening, the CTO suggests a different kind of performance car could emerge:

“Our aim is to realize vehicle projects that are both emotionally engaging and profitable. We traditionally stand for products that offer the ultimate driving pleasure. Now we are looking ahead, but one thing is certain: we will continue to build highly emotional vehicles in the future. Perhaps there will be other great models in new segments in the future that aren’t yet on our radar.”

That’s refreshing to hear, given that the Z4’s days are numbered, and the M8 has already been discontinued. Thankfully, Joachim Post added that the M240i and M2 aren’t going anywhere. This aligns with reports that “G42” and “G87” production will continue until mid-2029. The 4 Series and M4 are also expected to stick around until the end of the decade.

Another dedicated performance model seems unlikely before 2030. BMW is currently focused on rolling out Neue Klasse technology and styling across roughly 40 models by the end of 2027. After that, the brand is rumored to expand its portfolio with i1 and i2 entry-level EVs, along with a rugged SUV offering plug-in hybrid and fully electric powertrains, all before the decade’s end.

Looking ahead, your guess is as good as ours when it comes to the “new segments” mentioned by the CTO. Hopefully, they involve something with two doors and a coupe roofline. However, Joachim Post may have been alluding to electric M cars such as the M3 “ZA0” and X3 M “ZA5.” We’ve also previously reported on the possibility of an all-electric M3 Touring “ZA1,” as well as a potential X4 M “ZA7.”

Whatever BMW M has in store, let’s just hope it’ll be more desirable than the XM experiment. Anything other than the umpteenth SUV would be more than welcome.

Source: Auto Motor and Sport