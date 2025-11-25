We warned you the Z4’s days were numbered, and now it’s official. BMW will pull the plug on the two-seat roadster in the first half of 2026, with the final batch represented by an M40i Final Edition for the United States. Production for the US market is scheduled from February through April, after which the Z will bow out.

Before the Z4 drives off into the proverbial sunset, BMW USA is sending it off with a lavishly equipped version. Offered with both the six-speed manual gearbox and eight-speed automatic, the Final Edition comes suitably dressed in black. The rear-wheel-drive sports car wears Frozen Black, a matte shade from the Individual catalog.

To drive the point home, a Shadowline Package comes standard, adding an assortment of high-gloss black accents. The Z4’s last hurrah sits on a staggered 800M wheel set, with two-tone alloys measuring 19 inches at the front and 20 inches at the rear. These dual-spoke wheels are wrapped in 255/35 R19 and 285/30 R20 tires and paired with M Sport brakes featuring red calipers.

BMW also put effort into refining the cabin for the Z4’s epilogue. Special side sills mark it as the last of the breed with “Final Edition” lettering. Black leather and Alcantara seats receive red contrast stitching, which also extends to the center console and door cards.

In the United States, the Z4’s swan song arrives as a fully loaded, fixed-spec model. Every car comes with the Driving Assistance Package and the Premium Package, plus a Harman Kardon surround-sound system. BMW charges $78,675 regardless of whether you prefer two or three pedals.

The Final Edition is the most expensive Z4 to date, but BMW nearly greenlit an even pricier version. Based on the M40i, the 2023 Concept Touring Coupe almost became a $250,000 special edition limited to 50 units. Higher-ups in Munich ultimately canceled the project, leaving the stunning clownshoe revival as a mere “what if.”

As for what comes after the G29? Nothing, at least not anytime soon. BMW hasn’t even hinted that the Z could return one day. By contrast, Toyota has already confirmed the Supra will be back for a sixth generation. This time around, without any German ties. As a reminder, the outgoing Japanese sports coupe is built by Magna Steyr in Graz, Austria, alongside the Z4. The final Supra will roll off the line next March.

As much as we’d like a new Z car, justifying a low-volume model is difficult. Only 10,482 units were sold last year, making the roadster the second-worst-selling product after the unloved XM. Through the first half of 2025, demand actually ticked up by 1.1% to 5,552 vehicles, but not enough to prolong its life cycle. The decision to end production had likely been made long ago.