As financial gurus like to say, it’s better to have multiple revenue streams than to rely on a single source of income. BMW’s expertise extends beyond selling cars, as it also operates as an engine supplier. Take Land Rover, for example, which uses Bavaria’s V8 in three models: the Defender, Range Rover, and Range Rover Sport. Ineos Automotive also sources BMW inline-six gasoline and diesel engines for the Grenadier off-road SUV and its Quartermaster pickup sibling.

The collaboration with Morgan predates BMW’s deals with Land Rover and Ineos. The British sports car marque partnered with BMW in 2000 for the “M62”-powered Aero 8 Series 1. This 14-car ensemble includes the inaugural model and nearly every subsequent Morgan fitted with a BMW powerplant. The “N62” is represented by the Aero 8 Series 2 and Series 3, alongside the AeroMax and Plus 8 GTR.

But Morgan’s tie-up with BMW goes beyond V8s. There’s also the smaller inline-six “B58” powering the Plus Six and the gorgeous Midsummer, penned by Pininfarina. Additionally, the Plus Four downsized the engine recipe again to a four-cylinder “B48.”

Morgan has been exclusively using BMW engines for its four-wheeled vehicles since 2020. The latest product born from the collaboration is the Supersport, launched earlier this year with the “B58.” As evidenced by the 2004 Aero 8 LMGT Le Mans and a 2020 Plus Four race car, the partnership extends beyond street-legal models.

All told, BMW has built nearly 5,000 engines for various Morgan models over the past 25 years. The “B48” and “B58” powertrains manufactured at Plant Steyr in Austria for BMW and Morgan models also power the Toyota Supra, but not for long. The sports coupe will go out of production in the coming months.

Here’s a tidbit even hardcore BMW enthusiasts might have missed: the “B48” engine spawned a lesser-known “B46” derivative for the US-market Plus Four. The differences between the two center on making the four-cylinder, 2.0-liter unit comply with SPMV (Special Purpose Motor Vehicles) regulations in states that adhere to the emissions standards set by the California Air Resources Board (CARB).

Photos: Morgan