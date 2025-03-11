We’re adding another car to the list of models that have a BMW engine but not the famous roundel. Granted, the new Morgan Supersport replaces the Plus Six, which also had the omnipresent B58 engine. In the new application, the turbo 3.0-liter six-cylinder mill produces 335 hp and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm), just like in the Toyota Supra. The Ineos Grenadier also uses the B58B30C engine. But I digress.

The design stays retro for the most part, although there are more than a few modern touches to keep up with the times. The British rear-wheel-drive machine is offered with a standard fabric roof. However, buyers can spend extra on a hard top. Since the soft and carbon composite hard tops are interchangeable, you can have your cake and eat it. Owners can effectively turn the Supersport from a convertible into a coupe. Pretty neat, right?

We can only dream of a BMW that weighs just 1,170 kilograms (2,579 pounds) like the Supersport. The Z4 M40i is roughly 400 kg (almost 900 lbs) fatter. Given the decent power, open-top thrills, and rear-wheel-drive layout, the new Morgan must be a hoot to drive. It’s just a shame there’s no manual gearbox. Instead, an eight-speed automatic transmission with a familiar gear lever is installed.

The Supersport is properly quick, taking 3.9 seconds to hit 62 mph (100 km/h) from a standstill. Flat out, it can reach 166 mph (267 km/h). But just like with the other Morgans, the car isn’t necessarily about outright speed. It’s about having fun behind the wheel, even at legal speeds, thanks to a nimble and agile chassis.

The new aluminum platform is 10% stiffer or even 20% with the carbon roof. Additionally, the engineers have increased steering speed by 13%, while the rigidity of certain suspension mounting points has nearly doubled. Morgan sells an optional limited-slip differential and adjustable Nitron dampers for those willing to splurge. There are also 19-inch wheels, which are actually slightly lighter than the smaller 18-inch set you get as standard.

Morgan wants £85,000 at home in the UK for a Supersport before options. For reference, BMW charges £58,180 for a standard Z4 M40i in Britain.

Source: Morgan Motor Company