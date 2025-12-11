Next year should be a big one for BMW. With the introduction of the long-awaited Neue Klasse of vehicles, starting with the very impressive BMW iX3, the Bavarians are ushering in a new era, starting in 2026. But before we head into new waters, it’s helpful to look back at what was, where BMW came from, and the best cars of the past year. So here are the best BMWs, at least in our book, from 2025.

There were many great Bimmers on sale for 2025, even if all of them were released much, much earlier than that. And some of them will still be on sale in 2026. So this list is neither an introduction nor a farewell. It’s simply a look back on the final year before BMW’s Neue Klasse starts reshaping the brand forever.

Best Sports Car: BMW Z4 M40i “Handschalter”

This is arguably the most important category for any list of BMWs. You don’t earn an “Ultimate Driving Machine” motto for making luxurious SUVs, after all. And, simply put, the best sports car with a Roundel last year was the BMW Z4 M40i with the “Handschalter” package.

While fans weren’t exactly surprised when BMW announced it was giving the Z4 a manual, as it had been rumored for a while, it was still exciting news. Thankfully, BMW delivered on such excitement, as the Z4 M40i is sensational with three pedals and a stick. BMW calls the option a “Edition Handschalter Package,” and it comes with a few other goodies, like upgraded wheels, M Sport brakes with red calipers, Extended Shadowline trim, black mirror caps, and black high gloss trim inside. What really matters is the six-speed manual transmission, which gets paired to BMW’s ever-so-brilliant B58 engine.

The Z4 M40i was already a much better sports car than it got credit for, even with its previously mandatory ZF-sourced eight-speed automatic. Still, giving it a manual transmission unlocked all of its sports car potential, which felt revelatory. After spending a week with the manual Z4, I was completely smitten and, more importantly, felt that it was the best BMW on sale. Period. I know that sentiment is shared among many of the brand’s fans.

There are plenty of great driving Bimmers right now. But none of them feel as much like an old-school BMW sports car as the manual Z4 M40i. It’s just the perfect combination of lightweight handling, perfect chassis balance, precise steering, and punchy power. And since the Z4 still uses BMW’s now-ancient, but still brilliant, iDrive 7, it doesn’t feel like an overly complicated techno-fest inside. It’s just a simple, no-nonsense BMW cabin that’s functional, ergonomic, and extremely well built. The Z4 M40i “Handschalter” isn’t just the best BMW sports car of 2025, it’s one of the best sports cars on sale, full stop.

Best SUV: BMW X5 xDrive50e

If you said that the entire BMW X5 family is the best SUV in BMW’s lineup, you probably wouldn’t get an argument from me. While I’m a big fan of the X7, with its impressive combination of interior space and surprising driving dynamics, the X5 is a sensational overall SUV. It still looks great, despite being near the end of its life-cycle, its interior is gorgeous and mostly very simply laid out (even if the newer iDrive 8 is a bit much), and it’s lovely to drive.

Among the X5 lineup, it isn’t the monstrous M Competition, nor the comfy V8-powered M60i that wear the crown, though. It’s the more humble X5 xDrive50e. OK, so that isn’t the sexiest or most exciting choice, but it is the right one. The X5 50e is the perfect combination of attributes that make BMW’s longest-running SUV so great. It’s still comfortable, foregoing any brittle M Performance suspension, yet it still handles with typical BMW balance. And it’s still quick, hitting 60 mph in 4.6 seconds, thanks to its brilliant B58 straight-six engine that’s paired to an electric motor. Add 40 miles of all-electric range and excellent 58 MPGe, and you have one of the best all-around luxury SUVs on the market.

Best Convertible: BMW M850i Convertible

OK, OK, so it’s kind of odd saying the Z4 M40i is the best sports car and then not giving it the best convertible title, too. I get it. But we must limit each car to one title; otherwise, the manual drop-top would take most of these. Even still, though, the aging BMW M850i Convertible makes a compelling case for itself here. It does exactly what it’s supposed to do and does it well: it’s a grand tourer in the truest sense.

Old-school grand tourers are quietly dying, without the sort of enthusiast protest surrounding the death of manual transmissions or traditional sports cars. But the M850i is among the last of a dying breed, and it should be applauded for sticking around. Despite it being one of the oldest cars in BMW’s lineup, it’s still potentially the best looking (perhaps because it’s one of the oldest). Like the equally gray-haired Z4, the M850i also has an older-style interior with iDrive 7, and it’s so much better for it. Physical, metallic buttons and understated yet rich materials adorn the cabin, making it feel expensive and substantial, rather than the superficial techno-whiz-bangery found in some more modern BMWs.

Get behind the wheel, and the M850i delights with a refined, comfortable ride, smooth and balanced handling, and effortless power. It isn’t a car you drive in anger, it’s one you just enjoy while you get from one place to another, very quickly. It’s exactly what a good GT car is supposed to be, and that deserves applause before BMW finally kills it off.

Best Value: BMW M340i

There has to be a 3 Series on this list somewhere, right? The 3 Series has always been BMW’s bread and butter, and it still is, even as the brand marches into the future. This G20-generation 3 Series is getting old itself, with a Neue Klasse replacement on the way. However, it’s still one of the best overall sport sedans on the market, and the M340i is the best example of it. With the always spectacular B58 engine under the hood, the M340i is faster than almost every M3 ever made. It can probably hang with most M3s on track, too, with precise steering and balanced handling. And still, it’s comfortable enough to live with every day, has room in the back seat for two adults or three children, and packs a big enough trunk to handle most daily life.

Sure, the M340i isn’t quite as precise or as fun as some previous generations of 3 Series. But it’s about as good as you’re gonna get nowadays. There are sedans that are more fun to drive than the G20 3 Series, such as the Alfa Romeo Giulia, Cadillac CT4, and Acura TLX. But none of them provide the same combination of fun, refinement, comfort, and tech that the 3 Series does. And the M340i is faster than the rest of them, to boot.

While the M340i has gotten a bit expensive, at over $62,000 to start, it’s hard to beat as an overall value proposition. The M340i can reasonably be everything you need as a daily driver, while still being fun on a twisty back road, and capable of smoking sports cars at stop lights. It’s hard to beat that breadth of capability for any price.

Best Looking BMW: Speedtop

Maybe I’m cheating a bit with this one, since the Speedtop isn’t available to mere mortals. However, it is still a vehicle that BMW produced and sold in 2025. And just look at it. Are any of you actually going to argue that the Speedtop isn’t the best-looking BMW of the year?

The BMW Speedtop is based on the 8 Series, but its bodywork is completely unique. For starters, it’s a flipping shooting brake, with its long three-door wagon body style, which earns it big style points on its own. Beyond that, though, it’s also just a really gorgeous shape, with its low hood, shark-like front end, squinty headlights, and bulging rear fenders. It looks powerful and luxurious at the same time, while also being far more practical than a typical coupe. I also love its simple wheels and wish BMW would migrate that design over to some of its more attainable vehicles.

OK, so for the interior, BMW just did its best WinAmp impression by reskinning an 8 Series cabin with new colors and calling it a day. Still, it’s a good-looking interior with an admittedly beautifully bespoke trunk. While it’s absurdly expensive, at a rumored $500,000, it’s still the best-looking thing BMW put out all year, so it deserves this title even if it is unobtanium.