On March 1st, 2005, BMW USA announced that the “icon of sport sedans” would enter its fifth generation. The E90 3 Series sedan—at the time, the only body style offered—arrived on US shores as a 2006 model. although Europe got a few 2005 models. No matter which side of Atlantic you’re on, 2025 marks a special, 20-year anniversary of the E90 3 Series. What better way to celebrate than to acknowledge what made the E90 the best generation of the BMW 3 Series?

The E90 3 Series: Stepping Forward, In Period

The E90 was overwhelmingly well-received by critics of the day. Despite the car’s growth—it measures 2.2 inches (56 mm) longer and 3.0 inches (76.2 mm) wider than the E46—updates to the suspension, brakes, steering, and stability systems made the E90 3 Series an excellent driver’s car and a logical progression from its progenitors. It also followed a decades-long tradition of nearly perfect 50:50 front and rear weight distribution. Thankfully, those greater dimensions translated into more usable space inside the car, too.

Invariably contributing to the sedan’s praise was the new engine BMW packaged with it. The N52 inline-six debuted with the E90 3 Series, and it was the standard offering in the US. While mechanically similar to the M54 it replaced, it’s improved in several ways. It revs higher—7,000 rpm vs. 6,500—and makes 30 more horsepower—255 horsepower vs. 225. It also weighs 22 pounds less (~10 kg) and measures an inch less lengthwise.

Other historic firsts? The E90 3 Series was the first BMW with a five-link rear suspension and dynamic cruise control capabilities. Safety features debuted with the model, too. Rear seat passengers now also benefited from automatic safety belt tensioners already standard in the front seats. Later, it became the first 3 Series to introduce drivers to BMW TwinPower Turbo engines. The N54 engine in the later 335i and 335is models provided the basis for the later and greater B58 we know and love today.

The E90 Today – the Last “Real” 3 Series?

Arguably more importantly, the E90 3 Series also signaled some iconic lasts for the time-tested nameplate. It was the last 3er to rely on hydraulic power-assisted steering—an inextricable part of the 3 Series’ charm. It was also the last 3 Series BMW offered with a naturally aspirated engine. That delightful N52 was the beginning of the end, some might say. Beginning with the F30, only turbocharged options were available.

Those two features alone make it prized among enthusiasts, but it gets better. As the E90 lineup expanded throughout the years, another historic moment came and went. The E91 3 Series Touring became the last 3 Series available with a manual transmission in the States. Those lucky Europeans even got a 335i with a manual transmission, which never came stateside.

Happy 20th Birthday, E90

The E90 3 Series is old enough to drink in many countries. But regardless of where you call home, the E90 is a wonderful testament to all the things that made—and some that still make—the BMW brand remarkable. The best thing is that BMW sold some 3 million of these excellent cars—so you’ll almost never too late to go find a decent one and drive it. In fact, I highly encourage you to do just that.