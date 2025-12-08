It’s our job to watch BMW like a hawk and analyze its every move. However, keeping an eye on the competition is just as important, especially when that rival wears a three-pointed star. Mercedes continues to roll out new models in rapid succession, debuting the second-generation GLB.

BMW’s nemesis is leading with the electric version, but don’t call it the EQB. The new model adopts a revised naming strategy by sharing its moniker with the combustion-engine variant. The GLB simply adds the “with EQ Technology” suffix to distinguish it from the mild-hybrid model. It also features a closed-off grille covered in stars. The Mercedes logo even extends into the headlights and taillights, not to mention the glass roof, where the stars light up.

At 4732 millimeters (186.3 inches) long, the new GLB is nearly as long as the iX3, even though it theoretically competes with the iX1. However, neither of BMW’s electric SUVs offers a seven-seat option. As before, the boxy crossover from Stuttgart provides an optional third row, and those individual seats are designed for adults, too. As long as you’re not taller than 1.71 meters (5′ 7″), you’ll have enough room in the back.

The 2026 GLB follows Mercedes’ latest design language, which debuted with the 2 Series Gran Coupe-rivaling CLA earlier this year. From the light bars to the flush door handles, it ticks several boxes of current automotive trends. It does have a more commanding presence than its predecessor, but we’re not entirely convinced about the sheer number of logos.

Inside, Mercedes also skips most conventional buttons but takes a different approach compared to BMW. Three upright screens sit side by side, separated by thick bezels reminiscent of early smartphones. It’s a bit overwhelming but hardly surprising, given that the new CLA uses the same layout. The digital instrument cluster measures 10.3 inches, while the two touchscreens share a 14-inch diagonal.

At the heart of the electric GLB is an 85-kWh battery feeding either one or two motors. The entry-level GLB 250+ with EQ Technology makes 268 hp and 335 Nm (247 lb-ft). The GLB 350 4Matic with EQ Technology increases output to a combined 349 hp and 515 Nm (380 lb-ft). The latter adds a front motor for all-wheel drive.

Mercedes estimates that the single-motor RWD version takes 7.3 seconds to reach 60 mph. Upgrading to the dual-motor 4Matic model cuts the time to 5.4 seconds. Regardless of configuration, Mercedes caps the top speed at 130 mph.

If range is your primary concern, the base model is slightly more efficient. Mercedes rates it at up to 392 miles (631 kilometers) on the WLTP cycle, while the more powerful version manages 382 miles (614 km). EPA figures haven’t been released yet, but they’ll undoubtedly be lower in both cases.

Like the iX3, the new GLB adopts 800-volt tech. Ultra-fast charging at up to 320 kW allows you to add 162 miles (260 km) of range in just 10 minutes. For comparison, the iX3 can charge at up to 400 kW and recover 231 miles (372 kilometers) in the same time.

Early adopters in Germany can already order one. Mercedes asks €59,048 for the GLB 250+ with EQ Technology, while the GLB 350 4Matic starts at €62,178. Those prices place the electric GLB well above the €48,800 iX1 and not far from the €68,900 iX3.

If you want a three-row electric SUV from BMW, you’ll likely have to wait until 2027 for the iX7. That luxobarge will compete in several segments higher, and there’s still no indication that BMW plans to offer a smaller EV with more than five seats. Mercedes will expand the GLB’s lineup next year with a cheaper electric variant and a mild-hybrid gas model.