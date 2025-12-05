MINI built its reputation on attitude, not excess — a scrappy, small-car swagger that turned ordinary commutes into tiny adventures. But as the brand grows up and sizes up, a bigger question looms: what does “fun to drive” look like for a MINI in 2025 and beyond? The brand’s “go-kart” dynamics were once a charming balance of usability, packaging, and engagement. But as MINI’s cars have swelled in size, we have to wonder if it isn’t time to change things up a little bit. And we think rear-wheel drive is the perfect way to do it.

The MINI “Go Kart:” Gone But Not Forgotten?

For nearly half a century, MINI’s biggest selling point — and arguably, highest praise — came by way of its “go-kart like handling.” That was perfectly acceptable praise when you consider the early Austin Cooper and Rover Mini models weighed around 1,500 pounds (680 kg) in their heaviest configurations. Today, the MINI Cooper weighs over 3,000 pounds (1,360 kg). But that’s far from the most egregious departure from the “go-kart” philosophy. After all, the brand now sells the MINI Countryman, a small SUV, alongside an even heavier electrified version of the Cooper. And, in some markets, an electric SUV slotting under the Countryman dubbed the Aceman.

While each of these models might, in their own right, do a reliable impersonation of a go-kart MINI from the 1970s, size and weight are just the obvious reasons the cars don’t retain the same charm. In order to provide drivers with adequate zip, horsepower had to rise alongside dimensions and poundage. Unfortunately, even the best-tuned performance front-wheel drive vehicles end up with quite a bit of torque steer. The MINI Cooper is no exception. Combating that is easy if you add all-wheel drive, but that isn’t exactly true to the go-kart ethos, either. So, with BMW’s Neue Klasse cars as good as entering production, we think it’s time for MINI to make a big shift and go rear-wheel drive.

Rear-Wheel Drive and MINI: an Obvious Match

Even though MINI was arguably a bit late to the electrification party — only really because the brand was such an obvious fit for it — all could be forgiven with some solid rear-wheel drive models. Neue Klasse underpinnings would allow the larger MINI models to handle and feel as dynamic as their bigger BMW-badged brothers. It would also facilitate rear- and all-wheel drive, the latter of which is a necessary concession, bringing fun back to the MINI brand in a big new way. We’d love to see gas models follow suit; after all, BMW still has CLAR in 2025. CLAR underpins smaller cars like the 2 Series Coupe. The recipe has all the makings for some of the best hot hatches ever.

There are some uncertainties. We’re not 100% sure CLAR would scale directly; after all, the 2 Coupe is still nearly 17 inches (43 cm) longer than the contemporary Cooper. There’s also the “heritage” aspect that might be tough to overcome; after all, MINI has been FWD forever. But at a certain point, MINI does have to decide between that very specific and literal piece of heritage versus the ethos of the brand, which has always been to provide immensely enjoyable driving dynamics in a city-car sized package.

MINI RWD: Could it Really Happen?

Even though projects like the MINI Superleggera flirted with the idea of a different kind of MINI, there’s nothing to suggest — yet — that a RWD MINI project could be on the way. With the electric MINI Cooper already out and about, it’s unlikely we’d see a rear-driven MINI inside the decade. That’s assuming it’s something the brand has any interest in working on at all. But we have to imagine it has crossed at least a few minds at the company. After all, it’s not like even a low-powered rear-driven MINI would alienate current customers; and imagine the allure performance trims would have. The hot hatch climate is arguably more alive than its ever been, with solid entrants in the way of the Golf R, GR Corolla, and (though not in the U.S.) the Audi RS3. There’s no time like the present, MINI — get on it!