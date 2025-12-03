BMW is dealing with a second safety recall involving its compact models in just a matter of weeks. After the first recall at the end of October for faulty front seatbelt retractors in several BMW and MINI vehicles, the German Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA) has now identified a separate problem affecting the rear seatbelts of the BMW 1 Series, 2 Series, X1 and X2.

This new recall concerns vehicles built between July 30 and October 13, 2025. Since these cars only recently left the production line, many are already in customer hands. According to the German authorities KBA, the issue stems from damaged sensor pins in the outer rear seatbelt retractors. These pins are integral to the car’s sensitivity sensors, which monitor acceleration and rotational forces. If they were damaged during installation at the factory, the sensors may transmit incorrect data or none at all. In such cases, the seatbelt restraint system may not respond properly in an impact, compromising safety.

Only the outer belts in the second row are affected. The middle seatbelt and all front seatbelts are not part of this recall. BMW dealerships will therefore need to inspect both outer rear belts and replace them if necessary.

The recall affects 24,041 vehicles worldwide, although the majority are located outside Germany. According to the KBA, only 6,277 units are registered in Germany, while the remainder were exported to international markets. BMW and the KBA both state that there have been no incidents, injuries or property damage linked to this rear-seatbelt issue to date.

Owners of BMW vehicles produced during this timeframe will be contacted directly by the company and asked to bring their car to a workshop for inspection. Customers who are unsure whether their vehicle qualifies for the recall can contact BMW’s customer service line at +49 (0)89 1250 16175 and inquire specifically about recall codes 0072910200, 0072900200, 0072860200, 0072850200 and 0072840200. They can also enter their vehicle identification number directly on BMW’s recall website to confirm whether their model is affected.

While the timing of this recall—coming so soon after another seatbelt-related issue—may raise eyebrows, the underlying causes are different. The first involved faulty retractor components; this latest recall is tied to a production-line installation problem. Even so, the implications are serious enough for BMW to inspect every affected vehicle to ensure proper rear-seat safety performance.