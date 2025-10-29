BMW of North America is preparing a new safety recall that affects several 2026 model-year vehicles from both BMW and MINI brands. According to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), a supplier issue may have compromised the rear seatbelt retractors in certain front-biased cars and SUVs.

The Issue

The problem stems from housing pins within the rear seatbelt retractors that may have been damaged during production at supplier Autoliv’s manufacturing facility. The issue reportedly occurred while the plant was undergoing maintenance. In a crash or sudden deceleration, a damaged retractor might not properly lock the seatbelt, increasing the risk of injury.

The defect also means the affected vehicles fail to comply with Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard No. 209, which governs seatbelt assembly requirements.

Affected Models

The recall covers a small population of approximately 1,024 vehicles in the U.S., including:

2026 MINI Countryman S ALL4

2026 BMW X1

2026 BMW X2

2026 BMW 228i Gran Coupe

2026 BMW 228i xDrive Gran Coupe

2026 BMW M235i xDrive Gran Coupe

Remedy and Notification Timeline

Dealers have been instructed to replace both rear seatbelt assemblies at no cost to owners or lessees. BMW says customer notification letters will be mailed on December 12, 2025, and affected VINs will be searchable on NHTSA.gov beginning the same day.

Owners with questions can contact BMW customer service at 1-800-525-7417 or reach the NHTSA Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236.