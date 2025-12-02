BMW is getting into the holiday spirit with a digital advent calendar. While that hardly qualifies as breaking news, there is a layer of secrecy worth noting. For each day of December, the luxury automaker has assigned a specific car. All the models shown in the video are EVs: the i5 M60 Touring, i4 M50, iX2, iX1, and i7. However, the vehicle reserved for December 24 remains hidden in the shadows.

The Munich-based automaker invites viewers to decipher the car behind door 24. So, what could it be? It has an SUV-like silhouette and is likely electric, given that all the other models are EVs. We can rule out a world premiere on Christmas Eve, since the next Neue Klasse models won’t debut until sometime in 2026.

If BMW is teasing something, perhaps it’s an upcoming EV. Your guess is as good as ours whether the clip hints at a teaser for the iX5 or something else. It might even be the iX3 M60, considering we’ve only seen the 50 xDrive version so far. In 2026, BMW will also unveil the next-generation 3 Series and the first i3 sedan to be sold globally.

Additionally, a facelifted 7 Series is on the way, arriving alongside an updated i7. But again, the video seems to allude to an X model. It wouldn’t make much sense to feature the “G70” twice in the Advent calendar anyway.

Assuming BMW isn’t previewing a future product, it could simply be the iX3 dressed up in a festive livery, maybe with a few M Performance Parts for flair. Whatever the case, there’s clearly something intriguing planned for December 24. With the Bavarian brand building hype three weeks in advance, here’s hoping it’s not setting us up for disappointment.

In the meantime, we’ll keep an eye on BMW’s social media channels for more clues. Whatever the company has planned for Christmas Eve, logic suggests it’s not related to the vehicles already shown in the video. More clips may drop between now and December 24, and we’ll keep you updated if they do.

Source: BMW / Instagram