It’s safe to say this has been a lucrative week for BMW Belux. With 723 vehicles shipped to a single client, it marks the largest delivery in the local company’s history. PwC Belgium took delivery of the new cars, none of which have a combustion engine. The handover event alone included 423 BMW iX1 electric crossovers in the eDrive20 specification.

The remaining cars were also high-riding, zero-emission models, but from a different brand. PwC Belgium received 300 MINI Aceman units as part of its broader initiative to decarbonize its fleet. Between now and the end of 2028, the company plans to remove all remaining combustion-powered cars. Already, 40% of its fleet consists of EVs, and another 50% are hybrids, leaving just 10% powered solely by internal combustion. By 2030, the company as a whole wants to become carbon neutral.

At this point, you’re probably wondering where they’re going to charge all these cars. As you’d expect, PwC Belgium has already thought of that. To accommodate the influx of EVs, it’s adding 270 new charging points, bringing the grand total to 475 near its offices.

This isn’t the first time PwC Belgium has sourced EVs from the BMW Group. Last year, it replaced 200 diesel cars with MINI Cooper SE electric hatchbacks, cutting 400 tons of CO₂ annually. Like the Aceman crossover, the three-door hatch is built exclusively in China. The iX1, on the other hand, is produced at the Regensburg plant in Germany, where the combustion-powered X1 is also manufactured.

Although these are currently the BMW Group’s most affordable EVs, reports suggest other models are on the way. An i1 hatchback is allegedly slated to enter production near the end of 2028, followed shortly by an i2 Gran Coupe. Neither will be part of the upcoming Neue Klasse product wave, which includes 40 new or updated models due by late 2027.

Speaking of NK models, a replacement for the current iX1 has already been spied, hiding the new design language. However, an official reveal isn’t expected until 2027. When it arrives, it’ll be a completely different vehicle from the CLAR-based seen here. Not just in design, but also in hardware and software. Expect Gen6 batteries and motors, along with the iDrive X infotainment system.