MINI is unwilling to sell an electric five-door small hatchback, but it offers a solid alternative. Codenamed “J05,” the Aceman is essentially a crossover version of the electric Cooper hatchback (“J01”). MINI makes both EVs in China and are the most affordable electric models from the BMW Group. The duo was supposed to enter production in Oxford in 2026, but that’s not happening anymore.

A new photoshoot in a gorgeous winter backdrop features the Aceman in a vibrant look. The more potent SE variant in the Favoured trim level is seen here with an optional Rebel Red paint. Our favorite upgrade over the standard model is the wheel design—the John Cooper Works Rallye Spoke (992). The 18-inch set shown here comes with the Vibrant Silver look, but you can also opt for Bright Turned (white) or Frozen Midnight (black).

MINI built this press car with the Vescin Dark Petrol upholstery. Alternatively, you can play it safe and opt for beige instead. The UK-based automaker uses vegan leather in both instances, much like the parent company BMW has Veganza for some of its cars. The cheerful interior keeps a few physical buttons on the dashboard for quick access. However, the 9.4-inch circular OLED touchscreen is unquestionably the focal point of the whole cabin.

Unlike the bigger electric Countryman crossover offered with all-wheel drive, the Aceman is strictly a front-wheel-drive affair. The SE has 218 hp and 330 Nm instead of the base model’s 184 hp and 290 Nm. MINI quotes a 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 7.1 seconds or 7.9 seconds if you stick to the entry-level Aceman E. Another advantage of the SE is its bigger battery, 54.2 kWh instead of 42.5 kWh. It brings more range, at 405 kilometers (WLTP) versus 309 km for the base model.

Since MINI has delayed electric car production in the UK indefinitely, there are slim chances of seeing the Aceman in the United States anytime soon. The same goes for the electric Cooper hatchback, which won’t get a US visa in the foreseeable future.

Photos: MINI