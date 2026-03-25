The recently-enacted U.S. tariffs might have fallen out of the headlines for the moment. But it’s unlikely that any automaker — and certainly not BMW — forgot about them. Neither are they particularly enthused, if some experts are to be believed. Despite mentioning “tariffs” 53 separate times in its 2025 financial report, BMW hasn’t given a firm dollar amount to the financial impact. Instead, the automaker has kept it a bit ambiguous, claiming “increased tariffs reduced the EBIT margin in the Automotive segment by approximately 1.5 percentage points.” Luckily, that’s enough information for some smarter people than us to figure out how much BMW suffered financially in the ongoing trade war.

BMW and Tariffs: the Real Impact

The kind folks over at Automotive News talked to Philippe Houchois, an automotive analyst at Jefferies, who shed a little bit of light on what the raw numbers might look like. Reportedly, that 1.5% represents around €1.4 billion ($1.6 billion) in real financial commitment from the brand. Furthermore, he projects that impact to more or less continue in 2026, claiming this year the brand would pay out around €1.2 billion ($1.4 billion).

It bears repeating that tariffs weren’t all on the U.S. side. According to BMW, that 1.5% impact includes EU anti-subsidy tariffs. BMW anticipated a reduced tariff on automobiles and parts imports (from 10% to 0%) in the EU, which never materialized. Interestingly, the brand still expects this to change. From the same annual report: “The BMW Group assumes that the agreed tariff reduction for the import of automobiles and parts into the EU from 10% to 0% and other expected tariff reductions for imports into the USA from Mexico and Canada will be implemented from the second half of the year onwards.” That likely explains why Houchois’ estimate shows tariff costs falling year-over-year.

How Did BMW Fare?

BMW isn’t the only automaker feeling the pain. Stellantis expects a massive €1.6 billion ($1.8 billion) bill in 2026 after spending around €1.2 billion in 2025. Longtime BMW rival Mercedes-Benz remains tight-lipped on the real impact. However, Benz warned investors that tariff costs will climb in 2026. Elsewhere at Volvo, tariffs dictate a “build where you sell” approach. Its lead to the brand ramping up production in markets where it sells the most. Volkswagen, meanwhile, claims tariffs amounted to €2.9 billion ($3.3 billion) in 2025, with Audi accounting for €1.2 billion.

As a reminder, BMW was America’s biggest auto exporter in 2025, at least measured by value. With $9 billion in exports from the U.S., it’s no surprise that global trade policy has a dramatic effect on how much money BMW makes at the end of each year. According to AN, tariffs likely cost European automakers more than $6 billion in 2025.

Source: Automotive News