Split headlights — currently offered on some of BMW’s most exclusive models, like the 7 Series and X7 — are nothing short of polarizing. Some people love them, some people hate them. Regardless of how you feel about them, the design is clearly having a moment. The Genesis G80, several Audi models, and even down-market marques like Hyundai have adopted the “big grille, little lights” look. You might think that BMW was never going to be the first automaker to come up with this design. After all, split headlights can be traced back to at least the Pontiac Aztek, a vehicle infamous for that and so much more. But recent sketches surfacing from BMW’s Designworks studio actually predate even that car. As it turns out, BMW considered split headlights long, long ago: before the E46 BMW 3 Series’ design was even finalized.

What a Split Headlight E46 BMW 3 Series Looks Like

Thanks to the sketches, provided courtesy of Designworks, we no longer have to rely on our imaginations for what a split-headlight version of the E46 BMW 3 Series would look like. The sketches — apparently dated 1992 — showcase a shorter, sportier, and…erm, splittier E46. Oversized, clearly concept-only wheels aside, the early sketches show a rakish profile that’s almost more in line with a sports car than true sedan. Maybe the Gran Coupe had early beginnings here, too? Regardless, the car’s clearly split headlights seem to resemble almost exactly what ended up finding its way to the front end of the contemporary BMW 7 Series. One set of beams above, one set below. In the middle, however, a much more modest grille sits. It’s incredibly, visually, the difference a smaller grille makes — the split headlight look here looks quite restrained and almost classic.

Anyway, sketches evolve just like any other design, and we can see here in this second sketch that the split headlight look is a tad bit toned down. While it’s possible there’s lights hidden in this second concept, it looks like perhaps the lower lights were replaced with grilles or vents. After all, judging from the addition of a side mirror and tweaked wheels, this represents at least some sort of progression or change from the first sketch.

Could Split Headlights Have Worked 25 Years Ago?

While we’re quite thankful the E46 BMW 3 Series ended up looking exactly as it has, we have to wonder: could BMW have pulled this off? We think so. After all, the split headlight look is still arguably an improvement over the weird E46 3 Series Compact. Remember, split headlight designs (at least in the modern sense) really started around the turn of the century. However, cars that offered such a design — memorably, the Pontiac Aztek and later, Nissan Juke — weren’t necessarily viewed favorably. And the E46 as-is isn’t exactly aging poorly. So, even though the E46 BMW 3 Series could’ve started BMW’s love affair with split headlights, frankly, we’re glad it didn’t.

[Sketches provided courtesy of Designworks]