Genesis is delivering a one-two punch to the German establishment this week. After surprising us with a supercar, Hyundai’s luxury brand is now dipping its toes into the high-performance electric SUV niche. Part of the newly established Magma sub-brand for all things fast, the GV60 Magma is a dual-motor EV beast.

This very orange electric crossover delivers a total system output of 601 horsepower and 740 Newton-meters (546 pound-feet) of torque. Should you want even more, a Boost Mode pushes those figures to 641 hp and 790 Nm (583 lb-ft) for about 15 seconds. If these numbers sound familiar, there’s a perfectly logical reason: in essence, the Genesis GV60 Magma is a Hyundai Ioniq 5 N in a frock.

Genesis says the hot electric crossover needs only 10.9 seconds to reach 124 mph (200 km/h) from a standstill before topping out at 164 mph (264 km/h). Although the 0-62 mph (100 km/h) time isn’t known, it should mirror the 3.4 seconds required by its Hyundai sibling. And much like the Ioniq 5 N, artificial gear changes and a drift mode are part of the package.

The GV60 Magma isn’t just a one-trick pony, as it packs a wide array of upgrades over the standard car. Genesis equips it with upgraded brakes, exclusive 21-inch forged wheels with wider tires, and a surprisingly large active rear spoiler. Engineers also updated the electronically controlled suspension to sharpen handling and lower the ride height.

The racy theme continues inside with body-hugging front seats and magma-colored stitching throughout. To spruce things up, Genesis generously applies microsuede surfaces, complemented by dark metal accents and glossy black trim. The Magma version is said to be just as quiet and comfortable as the standard model, thanks to double door seals, improved sound insulation, and active noise control tech.

Although pricing isn’t available, it will certainly command a premium over the $74,020 GV60 Performance. Somewhere in the low $80,000s seems like an educated guess. The hot Magma version goes on sale in the U.S. next year as a 2027MY.

It won’t go up against an existing BMW, since the electric X3 M is a couple of years away. Munich’s future performance EV SUV will be substantially larger anyway. If the already spotted next-generation iX1 does get a full-fat M version, we could see it rivaling the GV60 Magma.