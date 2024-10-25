In BMWBLOG’s test with the new M5, the super sedan took 3.6 seconds to hit 60 mph from a standstill. That’s a bit disappointing considering BMW claims the job is done in only 3.4 seconds. However, the quoted official time is in ideal conditions, which wasn’t the case in our acceleration test. Not only was the road surface less than ideal but the tires were cold. Consequently, the grip wasn’t great, resulting in wheel spin.

As it turns out, the G90 is much quicker than advertised in an optimal scenario. YouTuber Joe Achilles managed to significantly improve even BMW’s own time. With everything dialed to the sportiest settings, the M5 was clocked in at just 3.12 seconds. It’s a massively impressive performance for such a heavy car that isn’t an EV with its instant power delivery.

Of course, 0-60 mph times are not everything. This is still an M5 that weighs 2,435 kilograms in European specification and 5,390 pounds in US guise. It’s an unofficial M7 due to its huge size, stretching 5096 millimeters (200.6 inches) long. Even with all the BMW M wizardry, it’s hard to “defy” physics when the car is so large and heavy. That said, it’s better not to prematurely judge the M5’s dynamics before actually getting behind the wheel.

This is only the beginning of the G90 story as we’re certain BMW is already planning hotter versions. Another Competition Sport seems like an educated guess and should shave off some of that excess weight. There’s also room for improvement in the standard model’s combined output of 717 horsepower. The XM Label uses the same electrified V8 but with an additional 20 hp. It would make sense for the M5 CS to unlock that extra oomph.

Perhaps the best thing about the new M5 is the return of the long-roof model. Sure, the Touring (G99) is even chunkier, but that doesn’t really matter when the sedan is already heavy. The fact that an M wagon is coming to America for the first time is also a big plus.

Source: Joe Achilles / YouTube