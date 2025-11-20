BMW’s 2026-spec M Hybrid V8 has officially broken cover, and the first impressions from factory drivers suggest the overhaul is more than just a mid-cycle tidy-up. Unveiled at last weekend’s IMSA-sanctioned test at Daytona International Speedway, the updated LMDh prototype brings nearly 50 percent new bodywork, a redesigned nose section, and a completely reworked lighting package—its most significant upgrade since the platform debuted.

The test also marked the first running for Team WRT’s new U.S.-based operation, which will handle BMW’s IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship program beginning in 2026. While Acura topped the timesheets at Daytona, BMW made steady, structured progress across the two-day test as drivers and engineers dug into the fresh aero package and Michelin’s new-for-2026 Pilot Sport Endurance tires.

A New Face: Updated Headlights and Nose Redesign

One of the most visible changes is the new headlight architecture, designed for improved nighttime visibility—crucial for endurance racing, especially at events like the Rolex 24. The updated clusters feature:

Two rectangular LED modules on each outer edge

Tilted yellow light bars on the inner section—matching BMW’s recent motorsport lighting theme

A revised housing integrated into a reshaped front end with improved airflow and downforce stability

BMW’s motorsport division says the new setup delivers noticeably better illumination and more consistent coverage during night running. The yellow accents don’t just look dramatic—they also aid visibility in multi-class traffic, helping other drivers quickly identify prototypes in low-light conditions. Below the lights, a new front splitter continues the aerodynamic rework, complementing the narrower illuminated kidney-grille outline and contributing to the wider aero overhaul that underpins this Evo package.

Eng: “A clear difference in drivability and consistency”

Factory driver Philipp Eng was encouraged by how quickly the updated car showed its potential. “We’re still learning about the package because it’s the first proper outing,” Eng told Sportscar365. “But so far we’re quite pleased. There is a clear difference in terms of drivability and in terms of consistency. I think that’s exactly what you need in endurance racing.”

Eng believes the aero changes—especially around the nose—will make a real difference in IMSA’s heavy-traffic environment. “Especially in this championship, I would say 80 percent of the time you’re not driving your ideal lines,” he said. “You really need a car that is predictable, and that’s exactly what we are trying to achieve with the updates.”

A New Tire, a New Learning Curve

While Eng was upbeat, 2025 co-driver Dries Vanthoor approached the test with measured caution. Beyond the new bodywork, BMW must now adapt to Michelin’s new Pilot Sport Endurance tire, which debuts for all GTP teams in 2026.

“At the moment it’s just for us understanding everything and making sure we can optimize everything,” Vanthoor said. “It’s a step forward, but we still need to understand. In terms of driving it feels different but kind of similar, which I think is good.”

Vanthoor explained that the new tire resets some of the development work BMW accumulated over the past two years.

Team WRT Begins Its U.S. Chapter

The Daytona test also served as a milestone for Team WRT, which now officially begins operating BMW’s IMSA program from a U.S. base. The updated M Hybrid V8 will make its competitive debut at the 2026 Rolex 24 at Daytona, marking the start of BMW’s renewed LMDh push in both the IMSA WeatherTech Championship and the FIA World Endurance Championship.