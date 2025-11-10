When BMW previewed the updated M Hybrid V8 a few months ago, all eyes were on the downsized grille. After all, how often does a new BMW debut with smaller kidneys? However, there was more to the 2026-spec race car than its redesigned signature design trait.

The initial images released at the end of August showed the M Hybrid V8 with partially camouflaged headlights. BMW is now peeling off the disguise to reveal the new look ahead of the endurance racer’s track debut. The BMW M Team WRT’s hypercar will be in Daytona over the weekend for an officially sanctioned test.

They’re certainly not the most attractive headlights we’ve seen on a BMW, but their job isn’t to look pretty. Without going into specifics, BMW’s motorsport branch states that the new setup provides better illumination than before. From what we can tell, the two rectangular LED modules positioned on the outer edge are new.

According to BMW, the updated headlights provide improved visibility, reducing the risk of accidents in poorly lit areas of the track. Elsewhere, the slightly tilted light bars on the inner side are now yellow instead of white. This brings the M Hybrid V8 in line with the M4 GT4 EVO and GT3 EVO race cars, as well as several street-legal CS models that also use yellow daytime running lights.

The upgraded lighting will help drivers see further during night races in both the IMSA and WEC championships. The M Hybrid V8 will put the headlights to good use in endurance events such as the 24 Hours of Daytona and Le Mans, along with the 12 Hours of Sebring, Petit Le Mans, and WEC rounds in Bahrain and Qatar.

The smaller kidney grille retains its illuminated contour, mirroring BMW’s road cars. Rounding off the tweaks is a revised splitter for improved aerodynamics. The new-look M Hybrid V8 will take to the track on Friday and Saturday for five test sessions across cars #24 and #25, driven by Philipp Eng, Robin Frijns, Kevin Magnussen, René Rast, Dries Vanthoor, and Marco Wittmann.

The revised BMW M Hybrid V8 will enter competition in the 2026 season.