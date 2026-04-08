Last year, BMW brought the MINI lineup to new lows; in pricing, mind you. The value-packed Oxford Edition — which has appeared on several of the brand’s cars, including the Cooper — historically pays homage to the brand’s UK origins while also bundling several desirable options at a lower price point than even the standard “base” car. In fact, last year’s MINI Cooper Oxford Edition knocked an outlandish $4,000 off the base price with almost nothing lost, features-wise. While touted as a low-production model, it seems the Oxford Edition might not be so exclusive as once believed. MINI announced the Oxford Edition’s return to at least one model for the 2027 model year, the MINI Countryman.

Serious Value: Exploring the MINI Countryman Oxford Edition

Like preceding Oxford Edition Countryman models, MINI offers the 2027 MINI Countryman Oxford Edition in just a few premium paint finishes, albeit at no extra cost. Chili Red, Nanuq White, and Blazing Blue Metallic all return for the new model. Just like last year, a black roof and mirror caps add a little bit of sporty personality, and 18-inch wheels come standard. While the “Asteroid” wheels were a new addition for 2026, the clean six-spoke design holds up well and complements the black roof and mirror caps well. Elsewhere, things stay similarly unchanged. Inside, the Countryman retains Vescin Grey and Blue upholstery, an anthracite headliner, and tinted privacy glass.

All said: very little changes year-over-year for the bargain MINI Countryman. That’s a good thing, especially when you realize the same can be said for pricing. That’s right: incredibly, the 2027 MINI Countryman Oxford Edition comes in at exactly the same price as last year’s. Well, kind of. The MSRP remains unchanged at $34,900; however, MINI’s delivery fee increases from $1,175 to $1,350. So, all in, a $175 increase. Still, considering the standard Countryman S starts at $38,900 before delivery, it’s a substantial savings.

Expanding the MINI Countryman Oxford Edition

The MINI Countryman Oxford Edition doesn’t really stray from its original formula much. But MINI brings very minor tweaks to the 2027 MINI Countryman Oxford Edition by way of port-installed accessories. Option code ZEW includes a MINI Heritage graphic on the hood/bonnet, matching “Black Jack” plate frame and valve stem caps, and mirror caps sporting a Union Jack. At $720, it’s a decent way to distinguish your Countryman from the others on the road. Assuming, of course, they didn’t spec the same aesthetic additions.

Only the gas-powered Countryman gets access to the Oxford Edition. Which is a bit of a shame; a few thousand dollars off the electric Countryman’s $45,200 MSRP would be quite welcome. No word yet on whether the Oxford Edition will come to “lesser” models from the MINI Cooper lineup. Fingers crossed! Either way, 2027’s Countryman Oxford Edition promises to be the highlight of the nameplate for value-oriented buyers.