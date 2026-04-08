Someone just traded in a 2011 BMW M3 at Sewell BMW in Plano with 723 miles on the odometer. The car is 15 years old. It was never broken in. A forum member going by the name Frank spotted it while picking up his own car from service — black, manual, coupe, just sitting in the lot. The window sticker said 723 miles and he assumed someone had made a typo. They hadn’t. He posted about it and other forum members immediately pulled the CARFAX.

The service history is almost stranger than the mileage. Four oil changes on a car that barely needed them. Three brake fluid flushes. Air filters swapped on schedule. Whoever owned this thing was maintaining it for a future that kept not arriving. Last professional service was 2019, at 356 miles. After that it sat untouched until the owner relocated from Maryland to Texas and traded it in, or sold it.

Finding a clean E92 M3 with low miles isn’t hard. Finding one with under 1,000 is a different thing entirely. These are 15-year-old cars now. The enthusiast community has spent a decade buying them, tracking them, modifying them, and occasionally destroying them. Sub-10k examples are genuinely scarce. A sub-1,000 mile car showing up at a dealership is something most of us have never seen before.

The S65 V8 is the reason people care so much. Naturally aspirated, 414 horsepower, 8,400 rpm redline, sounds like nothing BMW has built before or since. When the turbocharged F80 arrived, enthusiasts immediately started treating E92s as the last honest M car. Prices climbed. Clean ones got hoarded. The idea of one sitting in a Maryland garage for most of its life, getting its brake fluid changed faithfully but never actually driven, is hard to get your head around.

The spec makes it harder to ignore. This one came with the 6-speed manual — not a given on E92 M3s, plenty of which left the factory with the automated gearbox. Beyond that it’s properly equipped: bucket seats, locking rear differential, HID headlights, electrochromic rearview mirror, seat memory, mirror memory, heated mirrors. Someone ordered this car to be driven and then didn’t drive it.

Sewell had it listed at $94,990 because it was apparently already sold. But whether the car was worth nearly $100,000, that’s a different story.