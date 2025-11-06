In most parts of the world, BMW sells the X3 exclusively with xDrive. However, we were surprised to see a rear-wheel-drive version debut in Mexico just a couple of months ago. The luxury automaker has since expanded the availability of the RWD model to South Africa. On top of that, there’s now a special edition based on the two-wheel-drive X3 20.

BMW builds the X3 Pure Design locally at the Rosslyn plant and starts off in the xLine trim. Under the hood sits the tried-and-tested B48 engine with a mild-hybrid setup. The turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder produces 198 hp and 335 Nm (247 lb-ft) of torque, sent exclusively to the rear wheels. It sprints from 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in eight and a half seconds and tops out at 135 mph (218 km/h).

Although it’s based on the most affordable X3 available in South Africa, the Pure Design adds some welcome flair. Standard equipment includes an illuminated kidney grille, a panoramic glass roof, and electrically adjustable front seats. The upscale crossover rides on 19-inch wheels with run-flat tires and features aluminum-satin exterior accents.

Inside, buyers can choose between black or espresso brown Veganza synthetic leather. The X3 Pure Design also comes with a Harman Kardon surround-sound system and a wireless charging pad to keep your phone powered up. Driver assistance tech such as Park Assist and Driving Assist is included as well.

BMW South Africa is asking R1,107,760.40, the equivalent of about $63,700 at current exchange rates. That makes it roughly $3,500 more expensive than the standard X3 20 sold locally. The lineup also includes the sporty M50 M Performance variant, the 20d xDrive diesel, and the 30e xDrive plug-in hybrid.

It would be great if BMW brought the rear-wheel-drive X3 to other markets. After all, not everyone really needs xDrive. Skipping the extra hardware could not only reduce the price but also shave off some weight, improving fuel economy in the process.