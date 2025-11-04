BMW’s color palette rarely disappoints. While an ever-growing portfolio of special BMW Individual colors is partially to blame, the “standard issue” color range leaves little to be desired. And, while we don’t think the Individual catalog is necessarily overrated, we do think there’s more than enough magic in some standard BMW paint options to certainly call them underrated. While there’s always a place in our hearts for classic hues like Carbon Black and Alpine White, there are several modern colors that we think simply don’t get the love they deserve.

Blue Ridge Mountain Metallic

Blue Ridge Mountain Metallic certainly wasn’t a personal favorite when it came out, which was sometime around 2019 with the G20 BMW 3 Series. It was concurrently available on the iX, and later the X7 and X5. To say it’s not the most aggressive color is an understatement. But over time and particularly after the introduction of the lighter Cape York Green, Blue Ridge Mountain Metallic has started to look deep and unique. On the iX, particularly, Blue Ridge looks great. While the color is kind of similar to something Ford and Chevy were doing in the early 1990s — and has not aged terribly well — that may, if anything, amplify its charm. It’s subtle metallic flake also does a lot to help the finish stand out.

Storm Bay Metallic

Storm Bay Metallic first showed up on the facelifted F48 BMW X1, of all things. It quickly diffused through the lower tiers of BMW’s lineup, making appearances on the M235i, M135i, and new U11 BMW X1 introduced in 2022. And therein lies some of the problem: other than the iX, this BMW paint is exclusively available on 1 and 2 Series vehicles. It becomes even more exclusive when you realize it’s a $1,950 option. Considering the smaller price tag is part of the allure of 1 and 2 Series vehicles, Storm Bay Metallic isn’t a frequent choice. When selected, however, it’s awesome gray-blue hue blows almost every other gray and silver out of the water. Perhaps an exception could be made for Dravit Gray, which has similar gold hues in the metallic paint. But that color seems a lot more common than Storm Bay Metallic.

Manhattan Green Metallic

Manhattan Green Metallic was one of my favorites the second it debuted on the G05 X5, and at least someone must agree with me since it’s still available on the SUV to this day. It’s sadly limited to the X5 and X6 — you can’t even order the color on their respective M Series counterparts anymore. BMW’s greens are typically more of a true green than Manhattan, but the dusty look only adds to the allure as you get closer and realize it’s actually a metallic paint. Paired with the M Sport Package, the X5 and X6 look positively menacing, but just slightly subdued. It’s the perfect BMW color in that respect.

Sparkling Copper Metallic

As far as I know, Sparkling Copper Metallic has only ever appeared as a regular color option on the 7 Series and X7. It’s technically available from BMW’s Individual catalog elsewhere, but that doesn’t exclude it from the list in our eyes. While limited in availability, its shine and sparkle make it one of the most brilliant “silvers” BMW has ever concocted. It’s also reminiscent of the equally gorgeous Moonstone Metallic, another special BMW paint which has had on and off availability for M and ALPINA vehicles over the years.

Aventurin Red Metallic

Aventurin (occasionally Aventurine) Red Metallic made laps on cars like the last-generation BMW 5 Series (G30) and current-gen 4 Series Gran Coupe, but today it’s most commonly found on the G80 M3 and G8X M4. Also, occasionally the 7 Series. The crimson red has gone a little underappreciated over its few years on the market, though; it’s easily one of the most unique and eye-catching reds on the road today. Not as bright as Vegas Red and certainly less orange than Toronto Red, Aventurin Red Metallic remains a favorite for those who want a red that almost flies under the radar until you really look at it.