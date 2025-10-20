The BMW M4 GT3 that Valentino Rossi raced in his first-ever 24 Hours of Le Mans has sold for an impressive €646,250 at RM Sotheby’s Munich auction — far exceeding its original estimate. The car, offered directly by BMW M Motorsport, drew major interest from collectors thanks to its race-winning record and connection to the nine-time MotoGP world champion.

A Proven Racer With Real History

This isn’t just any M4 GT3 car. Chassis number 22-046 is the same BMW M4 GT3 that Rossi campaigned with Team WRT from 2023 through early 2025 across multiple championships, including the GT World Challenge Europe and the FIA World Endurance Championship. Wearing his iconic number 46, the car brought Rossi his first GT3 victories — including the Road to Le Mans and a Sprint Cup win at Misano — plus podium finishes at Imola, Fuji, and in his WEC debut at Qatar.

Its final outing came at the 2025 Bathurst 12 Hour, where Rossi, together with Maxime Martin and Raffaele Marciello, finished first in class. After that race, BMW retired the car and sent it straight to auction — still carrying the marks and wear of competition.

Preserved Exactly as It Finished

Unlike most retired race cars restored for display, Rossi’s M4 GT3 was sold exactly as it finished its last race. Every scratch, stone chip, and rubber streak from Mount Panorama remains. To protect that authenticity, BMW Art Car designer Walter Maurer applied a special matte clear lacquer and added his signature alongside those of Rossi, Marciello, and Charles Weerts.

Underneath the weathered bodywork sits BMW’s P58 twin-turbo inline-six engine paired with a six-speed sequential gearbox — the same setup used in BMW’s current GT3 program. The car’s neon yellow WRT livery and number 46 make it instantly recognizable to fans.

A Bidding War in Munich

Listed with an estimated price between €435,000 and €485,000, bidding quickly surpassed expectations at RM Sotheby’s Motorworld Munich sale. The hammer fell at €646,250 (£561,480 or $752,000), reflecting the car’s unique provenance and history. For comparison, the road-legal BMW M4 CS Edition VR46 — a limited-production homage to Rossi — sold out immediately after launch.

While chassis 22-046 heads to a private collection, Rossi’s racing career continues with BMW and Team WRT. Just last weekend, he teamed up with Kelvin van der Linde and Charles Weerts to win the Indianapolis 8 Hour — his first victory at the Brickyard since his 2008 MotoGP triumph. Rossi’s endurance season wraps up in early November with the final round of the 2025 FIA World Endurance Championship in Bahrain, where he’ll once again line up in BMW’s colors.