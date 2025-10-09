For most people, the closest they’ll get to a GT3 car is watching one fly past at Spa or Bathurst. But this October, a lucky bidder will have the chance to own the real thing — the very BMW M4 GT3 raced by Valentino Rossi and Team WRT across Europe and beyond. BMW M Motorsport is auctioning off Valentino Rossi’s #46 BMW M4 GT3, a car with genuine race-winning pedigree, through RM Sotheby’s prestigious Munich sale on October 18, 2025.

A Dream Machine with a Proven Record

Chassis 22-046 isn’t just another GT3 car—it’s one with history. Raced by Valentino Rossi, Maxime Martin, Augusto Farfus, Charles Weerts, Raffaele Marciello, and Ahmad Al-Harthy, this machine competed in some of the world’s toughest endurance events. Its résumé includes 27 races across the GT World Challenge Europe, Intercontinental GT Challenge, and FIA World Endurance Championship.

Highlights include a victory in the Road to Le Mans, a Sprint Cup win at Misano, a class podium at Imola, and an impressive 2nd place overall at the 2025 Bathurst 12 Hour—its final race. That Bathurst result capped a hard-fought career and secured a memorable 1-2 finish for Team WRT.

Preserved in “End-of-Race” Condition

Unlike typical race cars restored to pristine display spec, this M4 GT3 wears its battle scars with pride. Every stone chip, tire mark, brake-dust stain, and splash of tar remains from its last outing at Mount Panorama. To preserve that authenticity, BMW Art Car legend Walter Maurer coated the entire body in a special matte clear lacquer and added his signature alongside those of Rossi, Marciello, and Weerts.

The car’s distinctive neon-yellow livery and number 46 make it instantly recognizable to Rossi fans. Beneath the surface sits BMW’s race-proven P58 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-six, paired with a sequential six-speed gearbox and a chassis tuned through years of racing experience.

A Rare Collector’s Opportunity

Offered directly from BMW M Motorsport, lot #138 carries an estimate of €435,000 to €485,000, a figure that goes in hand-in-hand with the car’s performance and also its provenance. For comparison, the limited-run BMW M4 CS VR46 Edition—a road-legal tribute to Rossi’s racing legacy—sold out immediately, leaving this GT3 as the only way to own a true Rossi-driven BMW.

The sale will take place at Motorworld Munich and marks RM Sotheby’s fourth Munich auction. For collectors, BMW enthusiasts, and Rossi fans alike, it represents a once-in-a-lifetime chance to own a genuine piece of modern racing history—sealed in time, still wearing the dust of Bathurst.