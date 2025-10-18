Few cars have left a mark on BMW’s history like the E30 M3. Nearly four decades after its debut, one of its most recognizable details, the iconic seat fabric from the Evolution model, has found a new purpose. Munich-based Apple Watch Band manufacturer Bandwerk has turned it into a limited-edition Apple Watch band called the EVO Special Edition.

Crafted from Genuine E30 M3 Fabric

The EVO strap is made from original seat fabric taken from the BMW E30 M3 Evolution. It’s the same dark grey material woven with diagonal stripes in blue, violet, and red, the iconic BMW M colors. Each hue had meaning: blue for BMW, red for motorsport, and violet, which later shifted to dark blue, symbolizing the blend of both.

In the late 1980s, BMW M used interior fabrics like this one to give its road cars a direct visual connection to the race track. The E30 M3 Evolution’s interior was simple, durable, and immediately recognizable. Now, parts of that fabric have been preserved and repurposed by Bandwerk in the most stunning way.

Built by Hand, Limited to 999 Pieces

Every band is handcrafted in Germany using authentic E30 M3 material. Production is strictly limited to 999 units. Each band comes with its own engraved serial number and a certificate of authenticity, packed beautifully in a wooden box. Because the original fabric’s weave and pattern vary subtly between sections, no two straps are exactly alike, making each one a true one-of-a-kind piece of BMW history.

A Subtle Connection to a Classic

The E30 M3 Evolution was built for homologation, a car created so BMW could take it racing. Lightweight panels, sharper aerodynamics, and that high-revving S14 engine made it one of the most focused M cars ever produced. Inside, though, the design still carried a sense of restraint.

That mix of purpose and simplicity is what Bandwerk captures here. The EVO strap doesn’t try to imitate the car; it quietly links back to a time when M cars were raw, mechanical, and unfiltered.

Pricing and Availability

The EVO Special Edition is priced at $159, with shipping from Germany to the U.S. currently taking 3 – 5 business days. Due to current tariff regulations for EU imports, an additional 15% import duty and a $15 UPS service fee apply. To help offset these costs, Bandwerk is offering 15% off all Special Editions with the code: BMWBLOG15

With just 999 made, these straps have quickly found their way to collectors around the world. You can find the Special Edition Evo here. Other car related special editions you can find here. [Photos & Information provided by Bandwerk]