BMW and SipaBoards have teamed up on a connected, electric stand-up paddleboard that borrows cues from BMW’s Neue Klasse design work and adds some genuinely useful tech for the water. At the heart of the BMW x SipaBoards hides a 300-watt motor and small propeller in the center of the board. Top speed is 7.5 km/h (about 4 knots), but the real benefit is steady assist when you’re pushing into headwinds or current. The motor also handles inflation before you paddle out—no hand pump required.

Control lives in the paddle. A Bluetooth module—styled after Neue Klasse UI—lets you dial in assist, switch into FREUDE (Joy) Mode for under-board lighting and haptic feedback, and keep tabs on the system without looking down. If the paddle slips into the water, a return signal cuts power to the motor immediately. It’s a simple safety net that keeps the board manageable if something unexpected happens.

There’s an app, too. You can plan routes, follow navigation, check battery status, and log your sessions with GPS tracking. Nothing flashy—just the features you actually use.

The Ultimate Electric Surfboard

Underfoot, the board uses an X-woven drop-stitch core for stiffness and stability. Dimensions are 3.65 m long, 0.82 m wide, and 0.15 m thick. Weight is 10.9 kg (14.9 kg with the motor installed), and it’s rated for two people. Designworks handled the look, and the package—board, carbon-fiber paddle, and accessories—keeps a clean, consistent aesthetic across three color options.

Mounting is well thought out. There are 17 attachment points for click-in accessories, so cameras, lights, bottles, dry bags, or even a small coolbox can ride along without improvising straps. LED ambient lighting under the board helps with visibility at dusk and makes boarding in low light easier.

Power comes from a pair of 90 Wh battery modules included in the price. Depending on how much you rely on the motor, you’ll see about 1 to 3.5 hours of assist. From spring 2026, an Extended setup with two 180 Wh modules will be offered for €392 extra, stretching time on the water to 3 to 7 hours. As with any EV, range depends on use: ride at full assist and barely paddle, and you can drain the smaller pack in roughly an hour.

Price and Availability

BMW will offer a Lifestyle Accessory Capsule with add-ons like an Insta360 X5 and select apparel. The board is available now through the BMW Lifestyle online store, select SipaBoards retailers, and bmw.sipaboards.com at €3,990. It’s BMW’s first electric product built for water sports, and it lands with sensible tech, a straightforward safety setup, and enough modularity to fit how you actually paddle.