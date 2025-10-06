A $3,000 paint option on an SUV starting around $42,000 might sound hard to justify. But, that’s exactly what BMW asks if you want your 2026 X1xDrive28i in one of its special Individual colors. On the brand’s online configurator, you can now catch a glimpse of what the entry-level BMW SUV looks like in some really eye-catching colors. Iconic shades like Laguna Seca Blue and Technoviolet may seem enticing, but the exclusive finish comes with an equally striking price tag. Especially relative to the vehicle’s start price.

Individual Paint Adds A Lot to the 2026 BMW X1

The handful of special paint options BMW adds to the X1 configurator run the gamut from iconic BMW colors to schemes lifted straight from the brand’s rivals. Goodwood Green Pearl Effect and Chalk, for example, both come from Audi and Porsche palettes. But, lest you cry that BMW has yet again lost its way, the brand also showcases seriously special colors from the brand’s past. Perhaps the most iconic? Laguna Seca Blue of E46 M3 and S54 clown shoe fame. It’s also the color that, frankly, seems the most “worth” the $3,000 upcharge. It, along with Macadamia Metallic and Velvet Orchid II Metallic round out the Individual paint available on BMW’s configurator. For the base SUV, anyway.

While taste is often subjective, it’s far less the case with numbers. And the numbers are big if you’re interested in spicing up your X1, which is positioned as BMW’s entry-level SUV. Taking into account the SUV’s $42,800 base price, the $3,000 upcharge equates to a roughly 7% increase just for paint. Incidentally, it’s also nearly exactly what the car’s Technology Package costs. The Tech Package gets you a moonroof, head-up display, 360-view camera, and more for $2,900.

That said, BMW also brings some Individual paint love to the more expensive X1 M35i. Additional colors include Cinnabar and Technoviolet metallic, two iconic BMW colors. Since that car starts at $51,900 and wears an M badge, it’s perhaps a bit more logical to see BMW offering Individual paint. The 300+ horsepower under the hood might make it a bit of an easier pill to swallow, too.

Individual Paint is Only the Beginning

Of course, while we love classic Individual paints as much as the next enthusiast, there are some more…shall we say, pragmatic choices on the Configurator. BMW brings a selection of new paints to the standard X1 palette, too. Night Dusk Blue debuts on the 2026 BMW X1, and Dune Grey arrives after first appearing on the G45 X3. Vegas Red and Frozen Portimao Blue are a couple of other newcomers to the model, although familiar to those acquainted with BMW’s other offerings. Portimao remains less expensive than “traditional” Individual choices, including the ones we talked about above, at $2,350. That’s still a bit of a stretch for an SUV that starts at $42,800, though. Would you add that kind of cash to your BMW X1?