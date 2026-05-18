Article Summary The NA5 iX3's 805 km WLTP range removes the biggest practical objection to electric emergency vehicles

BMW also showed a G99 M5 Touring in full police spec, with 717 hp and 1,000 Nm from a V8 biturbo hybrid

The G61 520d Touring is the realistic fleet buy -- same estate body as the M5, at less than half the price

BMW’s emergency vehicle lineup just got its most compelling member yet — and it runs on kilowatts. At RETTmobil 2026 in Fulda, BMW presented the latest additions to its Einsatzfahrzeuge (emergency vehicle) portfolio, and the headliner was the NA5 iX3 dressed in fire department livery. The Neue Klasse SUV joins a range that has supplied police forces, paramedics, and fire departments around the world for decades — but this one matters because it addresses the single biggest objection emergency services have had to battery-electric vehicles: range.

BMW iX3 – Now With Enough Range For Most Emergencies

BMW quotes 805 kilometers of WLTP range for the NA5 iX3. That number matters more for an Einsatzfahrzeug than it does for a private buyer, because an ambulance or fire vehicle that runs out of charge mid-shift isn’t just inconvenient — it’s a problem with consequences. At that range figure, the conversation moves away from “can it do the job?” and toward “where do we install the lightbar?”

The iX3 was shown in fire department configuration at RETTmobil, but the same platform fits a Notarzt (emergency physician) vehicle or a patrol car just as naturally. BMW hasn’t committed publicly to specific police or paramedic variants yet, but the hardware is there.

717 HP and a V8: For When Electric Isn’t Enough

The most outrageous thing at the BMW stand was a G99 M5 Touring wearing full police equipment. The G99 runs a 4.4-liter V8 TwinTurbo paired with an electric motor — 717 system horsepower, 1,000 Newton meters of torque, and just over 60 km of pure electric range before the combustion engine takes over.

As a pursuit vehicle, the argument writes itself. As a daily police car for routine patrol work, the math looks different. The plug-in hybrid system means it can run electrically at low speeds around town, which is where most traffic officers actually spend their shifts, but that 60 km electric window will close quickly in a busy urban deployment.

BMW 520d Touring – The Popular Choice

The G61 520d Touring is the practical vehicle in this lineup, so it makes sense it’s shown as a model for the fire department. This 2.0-liter four-cylinder diesel, with the same estate body and load capacity as the M5 Touring, and a price that costs less than half the M5, it’s just an obvious choice.

The 5 Series Touring has been a fixture in German emergency services for years, and the G61 generation gives agencies the efficiency of a modern diesel with the space they actually need.

[Photos: www.autohaus-krah-enders.de / Autohaus Krah+Enders]