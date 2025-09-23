BMW of North America has issued a safety recall affecting 1,571 vehicles across its BMW and MINI brands due to a potential defect with the front seat belt retractors. The recall was filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) under campaign number 25V616000.

Models Affected

The recall covers a limited number of 2025–2026 vehicles, including:

The Issue

According to BMW’s filing, the torsion bar in both front seat belt retractors may have been damaged during production. The retractor is the mechanism that locks and cinches the belt during a collision. A damaged part could prevent the belt from properly restraining passengers, increasing the risk of injury in the event of a crash.

The Fix

BMW says dealers will replace both front seat belt retractors free of charge. Owner notification letters are scheduled to be mailed on November 7, 2025. On that same date, affected Vehicle Identification Numbers (VINs) will be searchable on NHTSA.gov. Owners with questions can contact BMW customer service at 1-800-525-7417, or reach the NHTSA Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-888-275-9171).

Background

The recall highlights how a relatively small component defect can trigger a wide-ranging safety campaign. While only a small number of vehicles are impacted, BMW and MINI stress that ensuring the proper function of seat belts—a primary line of occupant protection—remains critical.

BMW’s report to NHTSA was submitted on September 17, 2025, and the company is working with federal regulators to ensure all affected owners are notified promptly.