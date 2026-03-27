Article Summary

  • The carbon fiber treatment extends to the kidney grille and front spoiler
  • Available only in Thailand, the 330e is on display at the 47th Bangkok International Motor Show.
  • Production is limited to 33 units.

They say you can’t teach an old dog new tricks. However, eight years after launching the 3 Series, BMW is still finding ways to spruce up the G20. Ahead of the G50’s debut later this year, the outgoing generation gets the special-edition treatment. Available exclusively in Thailand, this 3er has plenty of extra goodies. Who’s it for? Well, we imagine it’s for those who aren’t willing to wait for the next-gen car.

It starts off as a 330e plug-in hybrid with an M Sport Package and 19-inch “995 M” wheels. BMW Thailand builds on an already solid foundation with several carbon-fiber upgrades. The kidney grille stands out the most, but the front spoiler lip is made from the same lightweight material. The weight-saving theme continues with the side mirror caps, trunk lid spoiler, and even the diffuser.

BMW didn’t stop there, as the M Sport M Performance Edition features carbon-fiber exhaust finishers and an aramid-fiber antenna cover. Gloss-black body accents and a red tow strap round out the changes. Although all the press shots show the 330e in Brooklyn Grey, it’s also available in three additional colors: Portimao Blue, Black Sapphire, and Mineral White.

BMW 330E M SPORT M PERFORMANCE EDITION 10

As is often the case with these types of special editions, it’s all show without any extra go. The powertrain remains unchanged, so the turbocharged 2.0-liter gasoline engine and electric motor continue to deliver a combined 288 horsepower and 420 Newton-meters (310 pound-feet) of torque. It takes 5.9 seconds to reach 62 mph (100 km/h) from a standstill and tops out at 230 km/h. In electric mode, top speed is limited to 140 km/h.

When it comes to efficiency, the lithium-ion battery pack has a net energy content of 19.5 kWh, good for an electric range of up to 63 miles (101 kilometers) in the WLTP cycle.

Up next

The special-edition 3 Series is currently on display at the 47th Bangkok International Motor Show. Meanwhile, BMW is offering just 33 units, priced at 2,999,000 baht (about $91,200 at current exchange rates). While that may seem steep for what’s essentially a car with M Performance add-ons, it matches the price of the standard 330e, making it a relatively good deal. The high price largely reflects local taxes.

Looking ahead, the eighth-generation 3 Series debuts in the second half of the year and should go on sale by the end of 2026 or in early 2027.