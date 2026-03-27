Article Summary The carbon fiber treatment extends to the kidney grille and front spoiler

Available only in Thailand, the 330e is on display at the 47th Bangkok International Motor Show.

Production is limited to 33 units.

They say you can’t teach an old dog new tricks. However, eight years after launching the 3 Series, BMW is still finding ways to spruce up the G20. Ahead of the G50’s debut later this year, the outgoing generation gets the special-edition treatment. Available exclusively in Thailand, this 3er has plenty of extra goodies. Who’s it for? Well, we imagine it’s for those who aren’t willing to wait for the next-gen car.

It starts off as a 330e plug-in hybrid with an M Sport Package and 19-inch “995 M” wheels. BMW Thailand builds on an already solid foundation with several carbon-fiber upgrades. The kidney grille stands out the most, but the front spoiler lip is made from the same lightweight material. The weight-saving theme continues with the side mirror caps, trunk lid spoiler, and even the diffuser.

BMW didn’t stop there, as the M Sport M Performance Edition features carbon-fiber exhaust finishers and an aramid-fiber antenna cover. Gloss-black body accents and a red tow strap round out the changes. Although all the press shots show the 330e in Brooklyn Grey, it’s also available in three additional colors: Portimao Blue, Black Sapphire, and Mineral White.

As is often the case with these types of special editions, it’s all show without any extra go. The powertrain remains unchanged, so the turbocharged 2.0-liter gasoline engine and electric motor continue to deliver a combined 288 horsepower and 420 Newton-meters (310 pound-feet) of torque. It takes 5.9 seconds to reach 62 mph (100 km/h) from a standstill and tops out at 230 km/h. In electric mode, top speed is limited to 140 km/h.

When it comes to efficiency, the lithium-ion battery pack has a net energy content of 19.5 kWh, good for an electric range of up to 63 miles (101 kilometers) in the WLTP cycle.

The special-edition 3 Series is currently on display at the 47th Bangkok International Motor Show. Meanwhile, BMW is offering just 33 units, priced at 2,999,000 baht (about $91,200 at current exchange rates). While that may seem steep for what’s essentially a car with M Performance add-ons, it matches the price of the standard 330e, making it a relatively good deal. The high price largely reflects local taxes.

Looking ahead, the eighth-generation 3 Series debuts in the second half of the year and should go on sale by the end of 2026 or in early 2027.