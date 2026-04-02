Across the board, BMW North America’s sales were down for Q1 2026. But there’s an interesting second storyline here as you dig into the model breakdown. Just a handful of models managed to not only endure, but actually increase their year-over-year sales figures. And three of those models have an interesting common thread: they won’t be around this time next year.

The Sales Winners: Cars that Are Leaving Us Soon

Two big names jump out when you look into BMW’s Q1 2026 sales: the X5 and the 3 Series. Both are considered staples of the brand, and both vehicles leave production later this year. More recently and perhaps more impressive, both put up great numbers this quarter in the face of otherwise slumping sales. The 3 Series showed a 10.2% increase year-over-year, with BMW delivering 8,189 examples (22% of all BMW car sales). Meanwhile, the X5 showed a 7.1% sales volume increase. BMW sold 18,680 examples compared to 17,438 last year. Puzzlingly, BMW also managed to move 3,255 X6 models — a 23.6% increase.

But the X6’s surge in success is an anecdote for another day. Today, we’re zeroing in on the interesting coincidence that BMW’s soon-to-be-replaced staples are still selling like hotcakes. In fact, the G20 3 Series put up numbers about on par with its debut Q1 sales in 2019, when BMW sold 8,138 examples. Production end is looming, however. BMW is set to end production in October this year, with the next-gen G50 3 Series starting production in November. The electric i3 will begin production earlier, in August. Meanwhile, the BMW X5 is set to leave production even sooner: by July, the G05 will be out of production.

One last model bears mentioning: the legendary BMW 8 Series. It’s an important model for a few reasons: for one, it too showed a sales increase. BMW sold 1,170 examples in Q1, an 18.2% increase year-over-year. The second reason the 8 Series is important? Its resurgence is almost certainly tied to the fact that it’s leaving production. Which, in turn, helps us draw conclusions about the other high-flyers in BMW’s Q1 sales.

Why Are BMW’s “Oldest” Cars Faring Best?

At first, the 3 Series, X5, and 8 Series seem like anomalies. All other things equal, automakers typically sell a lot of models early on in a product’s lifecycle. Sales peter out before a mid-lifecycle (or in BMW speak, LCI) refresh that helps prop things back up. But this near-end sales push isn’t actually that odd of a phenomenon. We’ll point you to Q1 2024, the last year of sales for the previous generation BMW X3. The G01 model saw a nearly 10% increase in sales ahead of production end. The G30 5 Series saw an even more significant jump as it neared its end of life. In Q2 2023, the last quarter for full G30 sales, BMW moved 7,303 examples, a 75% jump relative to the year before.

As far as driving factors go, there are tons of reasons. There’s some non-zero percentage that saw the Neue Klasse styling coming and aren’t fans. Like with electronics, some people avoid the earliest examples of a new generation so the brand can “work the bugs out.” In the 8 Series’ case, a special edition (the M850i Edition M Heritage) didn’t hurt sales, either. There’s also still a lot we don’t know about the new X5 and 3 Series, like specific options and pricing. The “known quantity” factor of the current 3er and X5 offers buyers some security — especially customers that lease, a large portion of BMW’s customer base. Old is gold; it will be interesting to see how BMW’s newest models fare by comparison later this year.